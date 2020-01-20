The CW has released new official photos from the serial finals of Stephen Amell’s Arrow.

After seven years, the Arrow by Stephen Amell comes to an end with the expected series final of next week. Now the CW has released several new photos from the latest episode with multiple recurring favorites from the eight-season history of the Stephen Amell show.

Among the recurring favorites is Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity, who appears in the series for the first time since she left last year. Additional recurring favorites are Susanna Thompson as Moira, Colton Haynes as Roy, Echo Kellum as Curtis, Willa Holland as Thea, Joe Dinicol as Rory, Caity Lotz as Sara, Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak-Queen, Jack Moore as Young William, Sea Shimooka as Emiko and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen.

You can view the first photo below and click on “next” to view the rest of the gallery!

Are you excited to see the serial finals? How do you think the Oliver Queen story will end? Are you looking forward to the upcoming spin-off series with Katherine McNamara Mia Smoak-Queen? Let us know your opinion in the comments below and stay up to date with Heroic Hollywood for the latest news from the series as it develops!

Here is the official synopsis for “Fadeout”:

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE FINAL SERIES OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons and the launch of numerous superheroes, the series concludes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (# 810). Original air date 1/28/2020.

Arrow plays Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis, Joseph David-Jones, LaMonica Garrett and Katie Cassidy.

Arrow season 8 broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.