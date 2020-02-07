New photos come from the Kobe Bryant crash site

New photos have been released of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The photos are part of a report published by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) with further information about investigators’ findings on the January 26 crash that led to Mr. Bryant’s death. New details about the location and condition of the wreck after the collision and about the engine status of the helicopter just before the collision was included in the report.

The report showed that researchers found a branch on site that appeared to have been cut with a helicopter blade, suggesting that the vessel’s engine was still intact when it hit the ground.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The helicopter with Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna can be seen in the red circle on this photo (National Transportation Safety Board)

Image of an NTSB report on the resting place of the wreck of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant (National Transport Safety Board)

Helicopter flight path with Kobe Bryant on January 26 (National Transportation Safety Board)

An image with details about the final descent and impact location of the helicopter (National Transportation Safety Board)

Previously, the theory was that the helicopter’s engine blocked while trying to climb to a higher altitude to escape from fog, leading to the rapid loss of altitude that preceded the crash. The new findings suggest that the engine was still operational when the helicopter dropped.

In addition, radar data collected by the NTSB showed that although the pilot wanted to climb 4,000 feet to remove a thick fog, he climbed only 2,300 feet for the fast descent.

view more

The impact of the helicopter on the hill outside Calabasas, California left behind a 24 by 15 foot diameter crater that was two feet deep, according to the report. Wreck of the crash was scattered over the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains in a mountain bike park and had covered 127 feet from the impact site.

Helicopter main panel instruments were destroyed during the collision and the aircraft missed a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder, as well as a ground awareness and warning system used by pilots to help detect potential surface collisions.

The company that produces the helicopter, Sikorsky, encourages customers to install the system on the aircraft.

The NTSB report does not speculate about the cause of the crash. It will continue its investigation and plans to issue a full report within 12 to 18 months, including what he claims has caused the crash.

.