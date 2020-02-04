New photo reveals first look at ‘Black Lightning’ Villain Gravedigger

A new photo gives us a first look at the new Black Lightning antagonist, Gravedigger.

Last year it was announced that actor Wayne Brady had been cast in the role of Grave Digger for Black Lightning. Gravedigger is described as a super soldier who refused to live in divorced America and attempted to create a safe haven for metahumans in Markovia. His attempts to do this will eventually lead to a confrontation with Black Lightning and the ASA. How long he remains an opponent and how tall he becomes is currently unknown.

Thanks to a new photo, we now have our first look at Gravedigger in action at Black Lightning from Entertainment Weekly. You can see the full image below:

What do you think of this image? Are you excited to see Gravedigger in live action on Black Lightning? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Here is the summary for the upcoming episode of Black Lightning with Gravedigger, The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four:

“WAYNE BRADY (” WHAT LINE IS THE ROAD? “) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend on Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who is even more in the trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side.

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also play a leading role. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley.

Black Lightning is broadcast on Monday at 9 / 8c on The CW.

Source: Weekly entertainment

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Trey Griffeth

Lover of video games, comics and films! Writer of all things they are involved with!