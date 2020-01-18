New photo of Jason Momoa's Aquaman, The Flash & Batman

Zack Snyder has shared a new photo behind the scenes of Justice League showing Aquaman by Jason Momoa alongside Batman and The Flash.

After Aquaman by Jason Momoa and The Flash by Ezra Miller briefly appeared in earlier DC Extended Universe films, the two heroes finally fought together with Ben Affleck’s Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Although the film may have received mixed reactions from fans, many were excited to finally see Aquaman, The Flash, and Batman by Jason Momoa in a live action movie.

Earlier this week, Zack Snyder went to his official Vero account to share a brand new photo of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, The Flash, and Batman. The relevant Justice League photo was taken as part of an early camera suit test in which someone else replaced Ben Affleck in the Batman suit.

Watch the new photo of Aquaman by Jason Momoa with Batman and The Flash below!

Here is the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to resist this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Stay up to date with the latest news about Jason Momoa, Aquaman, The Flash and Batman.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.