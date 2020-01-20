New organic metal oxide transistor with high operating stability

Hybrid Organic Metal Multi Layer Channel Transistor Architecture and Related Band Structures Certification: Lin et al.

Metallic oxide thin film transistors (TFTs), which are made by deposition of thin films from an active metal oxide based semiconductor material on a support substrate, have been widely used in recent years, especially in organic light emitting diodes. Most of the commercially available devices incorporating these transistors are currently based on processed metal oxides using natural vapor deposition techniques.

Recent studies suggest that there could be more efficient ways to manufacture TFTs, for example, using solution-based processes. So far, however, these processes have created a transistor with low carrier mobility and unsatisfactory operating stability.

Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and many other institutions around the world have recently succeeded in making oxide transistors with high electron mobility and functional stability using transducer stability. In their study, he appeared at Nature Electronics, used multiple layers treated with solutions made of indium oxide thin films, zinc oxide nanoparticles, ozone-treated polystyrene, and solid zinc oxide.

“We have been working to solve a long-standing problem faced by oxide-semiconductor thin-film transistors (TFTs) from their invention: operational stability,” one of the lead researchers at Yen-Hung Lin told TechXplore. “This stems from the properties of materials – abundant non-stoichiometric abnormalities, which are responsible for the conductivity of the semiconductor oxides. However, these defects are detrimental to the stability of the device under long continuous operation.”

In a series of previous studies, the same team of researchers constructed multilayer oxide-semiconductor TFTs that performed remarkably well using different solutions. They also created a multilevel architecture that essentially mimics conventional high-mobility transistors (HEMTs) to create an “active ladder”.

In this multilayer architecture, high mobility electrons are confined between indium oxide and zinc oxide, creating atomically sharp oxide-treated hetero-surfaces. In their recent work, the researchers show that the addition of a layer of UV-treated polystyrene can effectively passivate defects in the nitrogen oxide heterogeneous surfaces, which impaired the performance of previously developed TFTs.

“We also incorporated zinc oxide nanoparticles or aluminum-coated zinc oxide nanoparticles into the polystyrene layer to further improve device performance and functional stability,” Lin explained.

The new approach to the manufacture of TFT oxides introduced by Dr. Lin, Professor Thomas Anthopoulos and their colleagues are simple and effective. One of its main advantages is that it is based on inexpensive materials that can be processed, including indium nitrate, zinc oxide powder, zinc oxide nanoparticles, and zinc oxide nanoparticles.

TFTs can also be made on flexible substrates, such as polymers or paper, as the devices are manufactured at 200 degrees Celsius. The researchers found that the resulting transistors have the highest operating stability reported in the literature so far under one of the most difficult test conditions (ie, continuous 24-hour operation with high electrical density).

“We have discovered an effective way of delivering a low-temperature, high-performance thin-film transistor with unprecedented operational stability by combining organic materials, which are often the materials for flexible electronics and oxide semiconductors,” Lynn said. “Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide (IGZO), which is currently the established material for thin film transistors in the production of post-amorphous silicon, rapidly replaces amorphous silicon as the main material for the global appearance industry, although it usually requires either a process vacuum or high temperature. “

In the future, the new hybrid organic metal oxide transistors introduced by Lin and his colleagues could significantly advance the development of flexible electronic systems. In fact, compared to other processable materials, oxide semiconductors are more easily manufactured, often achieving better electrical efficiency than other competing technologies. For example, oxide semiconductors are simpler to produce and perform better than 2-D processed materials, making them more suitable for most low-specification applications.

“In the future, we plan to extend the application of multi-layer organic oxide semiconductor channels to other electronic and optoelectronic devices (eg radio frequency diodes, photodetectors) due to their high performance and functional stability,” Lin said. “We are also planning to manufacture transistors and integrated circuits using other high performance scalable manufacturing techniques (eg printing or spraying) that could be used in many emerging technologies, such as flexible displays and biochemical sensors, among many others.”

