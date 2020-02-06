KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – The biggest changes in the Kansas City Royals since the end of last season happened far away from the field.

Now the organization wants to see some change in the field with a new look.

After the Royals were sold to John City, Kansas City businessman, and Mike Matheny was hired to replace retired manager Ned Yost, the club went to spring training with a fresh new feel. And that’s good, since the Royals overshadowed 100 losses for the second consecutive year while undergoing a massive reconstruction project.

“We love our team. It is a great team and a good group,” said Dayton Moore, Managing Director. “There is a lot to be excited about. The new property, as we have had it, is very encouraging and exciting. We can’t wait. I’m going to spring training two weeks earlier than ever before.”

The Royals experienced considerable growing pains last season, but part of that was due to the fact that so many young position players had hard-fought experience. Among them were third baseman-pale-outfielder Hunter Dozier, smooth fieldman second baseman Nicky Lopez and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, one of the best talents who have come through in years.

The pitching was missing, and it won’t be there for most of this season. But with a full rotation worth of young weapons in the pipeline, some of which could arrive by September, there is even optimism in that department.

“I heard it early on that these guys are hungry. They want to be pushed,” Matheny said. “I think they are very grateful for how well Ned has protected this group. But I think they are ready for a different expectation. Be careful what you wish for. Let’s do it there. Let’s go. Chase Excellency.”

Pitchers and catchers report to Arizona on February 12.

NEW LOOK

The biggest changes came at the top, where David Glass – who died in January after a long illness – spent the franchise on Sherman. The businessman partially owned the Cleveland Indians and now, along with a group of local investors, the lifelong baseball fan has the ability to run a big league team.

Matheny was the other big change. His managerial career went downhill with the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent time self-improvement over a year as an advisor to the Royals, and one of his first assignments was to meet every player in the team before the season.

“Our young group of core players are excited that he is our manager,” said Royals-outfielder Bubba Starling. “We can’t wait to see what he has to offer and we can’t wait to play behind him.”

ROOKIES TO VIEW

There are a handful of position players that are worth following with the minors, but the poor will get the most attention. The quartet of Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic are the future of the Royals rotation.

“They are everything they have made. We are ready for them, ready to see what they can do,” said Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield. “I hope they prepare for spring and fight for a job.”

THEY ARE SET

Just about every position is set towards spring training. Alex Gordon will accompany Merrifield and Dozier in the outfield with Starling offering depth. Jorge Soler is back as outfielder and designated hitter. Maikel Franco takes over third base with Mondesi, Lopez and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn who finish the infield. Salvador Perez will be back behind the plate after missing last season due to an operation by Tommy John.

THEY ARE NOT

Four spots in the starting rotation are probably set with Brad Keller and Danny Duffy with Jakob Junis and Mike Montgomery, but fifth place is up for grabs. The Royals also need some bullpen arms to quit jobs after the entire aid corps – except poet Ian Kennedy – had a hard time last season.

TO DECK

Which fans can look forward to spring training? How about sunshine and warmth after a cold, snowy winter in Kansas City. The Royals fully realize that this will probably be another year of growth, and that means taking a lot of lumps. So fans enjoy the weather, the landscape and the games best instead of worrying too much about wins and losses.

