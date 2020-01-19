New set photos offer a fresh look at Kit Harington and Gemma Chan in the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Eternals.

The most important photography of Eternals takes place in the United Kingdom. Earlier today we had a new look at the film scenes of Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh and Gemma Chan. Now, new set photos from Twitter give a new look to Kit Harington’s Dane Whiteman, also known as Black Knight, and a new look to Gemma Chan’s Sersi at the same location.

While Disney’s D23 Expo brought us the concept art of The Eternals in their costumes, most of the photos showed the heroes in civilian attire. The scene captured by set photos with Kit Harington and Gemma Chan seems to further demonstrate the romantic relationship that Dane and Sersi will have in The Eternals. View the latest set photos of The Eternals with Kit Harington and Gemma Chan below.

Kit and Gemma at Eternals start photographing as Dane and Sersi pic.twitter.com/2dOxg3Q1lZ

– Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 18, 2020

Which character are you most excited to see in The Eternals? Sound out in the comments!

Here is the synopsis for The Eternals:

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens that have been living in secrecy on earth for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame forces an unexpected tragedy out of the shadows to reunite against the oldest enemy of humanity, The Deviants. “

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a script written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan.

The Eternals will be released in the cinema on November 6, 2020.

Source: Twitter

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.