House Democrats released new documents from accused Rudy Giuliani partner Lev Parnas before the Senate trial on Friday that include new information about the apparent surveillance of former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and additional contacts between Parnas and an assistant to California Devin Nunes representative.

The new documents add to the growing body of allegations and evidence from Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas this week. Democrats released three sets of Parnas documents this week after his lawyer provided documents to the committee last weekend, and Parnas did televised interviews with CNN and MSNBC in which he implicated Trump and said efforts were focused “On 2020”.

READ: House Democrats Release Additional Documents From Charged Partner Of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas

The new documents include screenshots of undated text messages that appear to show Robert Hyde, a Republican candidate for Congress in Connecticut, messages with a foreign number from Belgium, which appear to describe Yovanovitch’s surveillance efforts. Hyde appeared to share the screenshots with Parnas, so they ended up on his phone and handed them over to the house investigators.

The Belgian country number sends Hyde a screenshot of an official photo of Yovanovitch. The Belgian number, whose identity is not known, writes “My contacts are checking”, adding: “I will give you the address next week”.

Hyde replied, “Great.”

In another series of texts, the Belgian number says to Hyde at 2:05 pm: “Nothing has changed, it still does not move, they are checking again today”, adding briefly: “It is confirmed that we have a person inside.”

“She had visitors,” wrote the Belgian number in another exchange.

The messages come after an earlier document publication had shown Hyde a text with Parnas about the apparent surveillance. Hyde denied monitoring Yovanovitch.

The new documents also show communications between Parnas and Nunes Derek Harvey’s aide, in which they arrange interviews with Ukrainian officials and apparent meetings at the Trump International hotel in Washington, D.C., including with Giuliani.

The new documents lure Nunes, the best Republican in the House Intelligence Committee, even further in Giuliani and his associates’ efforts to expel Yovanovich from Ukraine and dig up dirt on the President’s political rivals. Democrats of the House Intelligence Committee last month included in their investigation report into the removal of telephone tapes of the calls between Nunes and Parnas and other allies of President Donald Trump.

Nunes admitted on Wednesday that he spoke on the phone with Parnas, who has become a key figure in the Ukrainian scandal, after previously declaring that such a conversation would have been “very unlikely”.

The exchanges on WhatsApp show that Harvey raised questions about foreign aid to Ukraine in late March 2019.

On March 29, 2019, Harvey asked Parnas, “Can we get equipment?”

Parnas told Harvey in an April text message that he will interview “the attorney general who was fired by Biden”, who is Viktor Shokin. Parnas also refers to the prosecutor of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko. The two prosecutors also spoke to Giuliani in his efforts to dig up the dirt on the Bidens.

“Let’s make our call at 12 noon and we can have the first prosecutor at 1 am?” Wrote Parnas to Harvey on April 17, 2019.

“Okay,” says Harvey.

Two days later, Harvey texted Parnas: “Lev. I think we are best served by sending the official letter and receiving the documentation before further interviews. “

Text exchanges between Harvey and Parnas include multiple references to John Solomon, the former conservative columnist for The Hill who published chronicles attacking Yovanovitch.

In a text, Harvey told Parnas in April 2019 that “Salomon must provide me with the equipment.”

There are multiple references to meetings apparently at the Trump Hotel, including a May 7, 2019 meeting with Giuliani and Solomon.

“Can you come now,” asks Parnas.

“Yes,” says Harvey.

A Nunes spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

This story has been updated with additional information in the documents.