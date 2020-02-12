New international ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ poster surfaces online

A new international poster for Sonic The Hedgehog arrived online shortly before the release.

Although it only takes a few days for Sonic The Hedgehog to finally go into the cinema after the controversy surrounding the original design of the hero, a new international poster for the film has surfaced online thanks to Twitter. Fans soon pointed out a remarkable difference in the international poster for Sonic The Hedgehog than earlier versions that have arrived so far.

The international Sonic The Hedgehog poster arrived on Twitter thanks to the “Tails” Channel, which shows that the speed star was in the middle of a street while Dr. Robotnik of Jim Carrey chases after him. But fans on Twitter noticed that in this version of the poster the eyes of Sonic were blue illuminated from lightning, while earlier posters have shown him with green eyes. View the new international poster for Sonic The Hedgehog below.

View this brand new Japanese # SonicMovie poster! #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/4SXlcUaRh2

– Channel of Tails (@TailsChannel) 12 February 2020

Do you like the new international poster for Sonic The Hedgehog? Are you excited to see the film? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live comedy adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise of Sega that focuses on the infamous brash clear blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis) adventures of Sonic as he navigates through the complexity of life on earth with his new – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try to prevent the villain Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) takes Sonic prisoner and uses his immense powers for world domination.

Directed by Jeff Fowler from a script written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller and Oren Uziel, Sonic the Hedgehog has the voice talent of Ben Schwartz as the titular character and plays James Marsden as sheriff Tom Wachowski, Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, Neal McDonough as Major Bennington of the US Army, Tika Sumpter as Mrs. Wachowski, Lee Majdoub as Stone, and Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl. Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Debs Howard and Elfina Luk also play an unknown role.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in the cinema on February 14, 2020.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.