New interactive exhibition in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Downtown Roanoke residents love modern and surprising chimes.

Chimes Roanoke, an interactive exhibition in collaboration with Downtown Roanoke Inc. and ValleyStar Credit Union, offers 30 lights and 8 speakers that come to life with the slightest swaying of the carillon.

The concept is based on chaos theory, where a small action has a big impact.

In the idle state, the system is balanced without interaction. However, a simple gust of wind or interaction with a visitor changes the overall ambience and creates new light and sound patterns. Every block between the bells of the carillon disturbs the audiovisual environment and can lead to different developments. The results become unpredictable and messy. The countless possible combinations offer the user a multitude of possibilities for exploration.

The free exhibition is on the market square and is open to all ages from January 31 to February 29. It is open on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

