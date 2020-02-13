New hours of work for government employees across the state: 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

“The 5-day working week does not apply to government agencies that fall under the factory law or industrial action, nor to government employees who work with state universities, medical schools, industrial technical institutes, schools, the police, fire departments, preservation staff Printing house and workshops, “says a press release from the state government.

A look at the public holidays in 2020 shows that state government employees can enjoy nine long weekends (a public holiday before or after the weekend) over the next 10 months due to the new decision. Even without this decision, they would have enjoyed five longer weekends.

The new decision gives them a bonus of four more such weekends. In addition, they can extend the long weekend in 2020 four times with the sensible application for just one day off work.

Bonanzas for March, April and May: Employees who can take a vacation on March 9th can enjoy a particularly long weekend from March 7th to 10th. Those who can take April 3 from work can enjoy a five-day weekend from April 2 -6.

The following week is also a week that can be interrupted on April 13th from work until April 14th. The same applies to May. Those who can get vacation on May 8th can work again after May 10th.

Longer Working Days: Government employees will work 45 minutes longer Monday through Friday to compensate for Saturdays from February 29th. Due to the new decision, the working days in 2020 will be reduced by 14 days.

“According to the current system for public holidays on the second and fourth Saturday, the annual working hours this year would have been 2,088. However, with the new 5-day working week and the working day extended by 45 minutes, 2,112 working hours will be logged 24 hours more,” said the press release ,

In simple terms, considering the eight-hour working day, government employees will work three more days to get 14 public holidays this year. As of March, the new working hours in Mumbai and the state are from 9.45am to 6.15pm.

Government officials currently work in Mumbai from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and in the rest of the state from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Office assistants work from 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

According to the government, employees can take a half-hour lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on each working day.