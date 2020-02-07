New Horizons is pre-loaded, including free Nintendo Switch Online code

It was a slow and tough few months for fans of the Animal Crossing series. News about the latest entry in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is scarce. Apart from short new TV commercials, not much info or gameplay has been released for the title since it was shown during E3 last summer. Fans will still scream for the game as it is released and enthusiastic Animal Crossing enthusiasts want to be ready to play the game as it is launched. For such players there is good news: Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available to be preloaded in the Nintendo eShop.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, currently available in the US eShop for the Nintendo Switch, can already be purchased for $ 59.99. If you have a Nintendo eShop voucher, you can also redeem it for a copy of the game. If you do both, you will earn 300 gold coins. In addition, anyone who buys a digital copy of the game is eligible for a code for a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online.

Once you have purchased the game, you can download the 6.2 GB title in advance and have it ready to launch on your switch when the launch day arrives. However, if you are planning to buy that beautiful Nintendo Switch-themed Nintendo Switch, you probably want to wait and download it to that console instead.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be available on the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

