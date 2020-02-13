New head of the elections in Kansas leads to own dispute about voting rights News

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – Kansas’s best election official says the state needs another year to prepare before it can give voters a choice of election day polling stations, even though it was nearly 10 months since the legislature has enacted a law aimed at making voting easier and encouraging attendance.

Even some fellow Republicans from Secretary of State Scott Schwab believe that at least Sedgwick County, home of the state’s largest city, Wichita, is ready to vote for voters at one of the dozens of polling stations. Democrats accuse Schwab of dragging his feet, and a legislator said during a lunch meeting with him and other lawmakers on Wednesday that Schwab is working on a “voice suppression program.”

The simmering dispute shows how voting rights issues remain controversial in Kansas, although conservative Republican Kris Kobach left the state secretary early last year after losing the 2018 governor race. Kobach has successfully insisted on some of the nation’s most stringent identity proof laws, including a requirement to hold evidence of citizenship for new voters, making Kansas a magnet for lawsuits.

Schwab said he was careful to allow provinces to move away from traditional polling stations, each for only a limited number of voters in a given area. He said his office is drafting a “book” with regulations required by the 2019 law to ensure that voter’s electronic lists are secure and that computer systems do not crash on election day, and adds, “I’m not going anything hit each other. “

“We also have foreigners – foreign governments – trying to influence the elections in Kansas. This is not the time to try something new, “Schwab said during an interview with Associated Press.” I think the caucus in Iowa shows that you have to be careful when trying to deploy new technology quickly into an election system. “

Sixteen states, starting with Colorado in 2004, have enacted laws that allow provinces to run “voting centers” instead of traditional polling stations, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Schwab said it usually takes three to four years to resolve security and computer issues, and even according to his schedule, Kansas would do it in two.

But the Schwab critics note that Sedgwick County already has several linked locations to vote before election day. Jim Howell County Commissioner, a former Republican Kansas House member, said the voting equipment in use since 2017 was chosen with the aim of allowing voters to choose each polling station.

Howell said the province can already update its electronic voter registration in real time using the security encryption that banks use when transferring money electronically.

“This idea – this is going to bring us to our knees – is ridiculous,” Howell said.

Schwab, a former Kansas House member from the Kansas City region, won the Secretary of State in 2018 after promising to return the Secretary of State to his traditional, inconspicuous position in Kansas politics. But the dispute over the implementation of last year’s law has democratic legislative leaders who threaten to bring a lawsuit to force him to go faster.

Senate Oletha Faust-Goudeau, a Wichita Democrat, said she insisted on last year’s account because she is worried that some people who work on one side of Wichita and live on the other have no time to return to return to their polling stations after work.

Rep. John Carmichael, the Wichita Democrat who accused Schwab of oppressing the voter during Wednesday’s lunch meeting with about two dozen local legislators, said afterwards that Schwab could not point to any glitches in Sedgwick County’s prior vote.

A dual group of 26 legislators drafted a bill two weeks ago to oblige Sedgwick County to allow voters to use every polling station during the 2020 elections.

“I think the secretary is really trying to make it harder for people to vote under the guise of election security,” said Carmichael after the lunch meeting.

Schwab said election day is different from voting in advance because there are dozens of polling stations and many more voters involved. Also, he said, if a voter login and administration system crashes, they can’t come back the next day or request a mail-in vote.

And the bill to force the issue in Sedgwick County seems dead after County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman, an appointed Kobach, testified against it last week. She said Wednesday that she has confidence in the province’s ability to go to voting centers, but the flexibility wants to step back if testing presents a problem.

“We don’t know what is going on at one of our suppliers,” she said. “That was never the intention of the law to force someone to do it.”

Schwab also has allies among other provincial election officials. In Northeast Kansas, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew, an elected democrat, said he was deliberately not electronically linking voter registration lists for security reasons.

Shew said, “It sounds very easy” to declare voters voting at every polling station, but added, “It’s a huge change in the way a district works.”

