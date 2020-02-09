In the fall of 1987, Frank Fahey was in the sight of Joe Biden, when a young senator from Delaware who, early in his first run for president, unleashed an angry outburst during a small event.

In a house in western New Hampshire, Mr. Fahey thought he would ask a question about a brewing scandal for the future vice president about his academic record, but the stress of Mr. Biden’s first presidential run – which had already been attacked claims that he had plagiarized a speech on the campaign track – seemed to improve him.

“We just went to a house party and Biden was there because he was a candidate for nomination,” Mr. Fahey told The Independent. “And I asked him what I thought was just an innocent question and he almost knocked me off the wall.”

It was a flare on C-SPAN cameras and spread throughout the country with pre-internet virality. Responding in a way that seems remarkably Trumpian in 2020 – “I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you, I suspect” – Mr. Biden put one of the last nails in the box for his campaign and briefly stopped the race afterwards.

But about 33 years later, Mr. Fahey said he is ready to vote for Mr. Biden during his third race. The mere fact that Mr. Biden was on the campaign so long ago, when someone like Pete Buttigieg was of kindergarten age, underlines an experience that Mr. Fahey deeply appreciates: “I think he has had so much experience between his 36 years in the Senate and eight years as Obama’s vice-president.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

After four years with Donald Trump as president, undermining international alliances, Mr. Fahey believes that the next president should know what he or she is doing on the first day: “I think Biden can break the ground. I think he knows people around a good team of advisors around him, so I think he can become an excellent president. “

With just two days to the New Hampshire primary, all the signs indicate a disappointing third point for Mr. Biden, even because he insisted that he could lose in the first two states in the primary season – he came in fourth in the Iowa caucuses last week – and still a comeback in Nevada and South Carolina.

In New Hampshire, Mr. Biden is campaigning throughout the state, but doing his best to manage expectations, as the enthusiasm seemed to deviate from him to candidates such as Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

On Friday evening, early in the closing debate in Manchester before the voters went to the polls in the Granite state, Mr. Biden admitted everything but the defeat early on. “I have a hit in Iowa,” he acknowledged, “and I’ll probably take it here.”

It was a statement that was realistic, given the polls. According to Real Clear Politics, Mr. Biden has seen his polling tank and is currently in third place behind Mr. Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg. He is slightly more than Mrs. Warren in aggregates of Granite State polls, although her figures have shown much less volatility, since the former vice president has been cratered.

Mr Fahey did not seem to mind that Mr Biden’s polls might not look so good. But he was offended by the concession just days before the primary, because volunteers all over the state would have prepared to enter it again in 10 Fahrenheit (-12 Celsius) to knock on doors for him, or to spend their weekend to try to increase his support.

“I’m sure I spoke to some today that it’s daunting to hear him say something like that while his supporters are still working hard on the phone and knocking on doors the way they are,” he said.

On Saturday evening, just a day after the debates, those volunteers and supporters also didn’t seem to be supporting the vice president. At the Mcintyre-Shaheen 100 Club fundraising in Manchester, Mr Biden’s part of the SNHU arena was overshadowed by that of Mrs. Warren, Mrs. Klobuchar, Mr Sanders and Mr Buttigieg.

And he failed to get the kind of cross-supporter cheer that almost every other candidate managed. Mr Biden gave a somewhat regular campaign speech instead. He asked aloud how there could be the poverty he saw that morning during a food drive in Manchester. He promised to restore the US to its former dignity. The crowd was largely silent.

When pressed, Mr. Fahey acknowledged that he is “not 100 percent” sure that Mr. Biden can win the nomination or the election. He said he never resented Mr. Biden before the 1987 outbreak, and actually intended to vote for him if he had the chance all those years ago. But he is concerned about Mr. Biden’s age and how he might act in a debate against Mr. Trump.

“Between (the Friday) debate, and some of the other debates we have had, I am worried that he will get through all of this and enter the White House. So yes, I have a few reservations”, Mr Fahey, Mrs. Klobuchar as his second best option, said. “But I still believe he’s the best man for the job. And I can’t escape that.”

.