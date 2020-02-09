New Hampshire primary: Biden escalates assault on Buttigieg before lukewarm performance at fundraising show of violence

Just half a day after Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg met during the democratic debate in New Hampshire, the former vice president came out waving an advertisement bundling the experience of the former mayor.

The ad mocked the relatively small responsibilities that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would have had in comparison to the most recent job of Mr. Biden, the vice-presidency. While Mr. Biden helped negotiate issues such as the Affordable Care Act and the rescue of the automotive industry, Mr. Buttigieg spent eight years in charge of a mid-sized American city that changed pet collar requirements and colorful lights at the bottom of bridges added, the ad claimed.

With just a few days before voters going to the polls in the New Hampshire primary, the ad marked an escalation in Mr. Biden’s attacks after Mr. Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders both left with their own respective “victories” in the caowa of Iowa. The advertisement seemed to indicate that Mr. Biden might still have some quarrel in him, even after the devastating fourth place in that competition.

But when Mr. Biden entered the stage for the Mcintyre-Shaheen dinner in Manchester on Saturday night – the fundraising of the state Democratic Party that gives every candidate the chance to show off the power of their organization and support – his performance may have signaled something quite different: instead of being a strong hunter and a final presidential candidate, he might become a footnote in the 2020 presidential competition.

With that fundraiser, almost every candidate except Mr Biden seemed to stimulate the crowd. Supporters rose and waved bright signs to Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar also excited the crowd. But Mr. Biden gave a speech that was largely given by silence, with only a dozen of his supporters, sometimes barely visible in the midst of the commotion.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

The Mcintyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner is a fundraising that brings the atmosphere of a small-scale national party congress.

Supporters are piling up in the arena that has been used for rodeo and ice chapel events, as well as hockey and basketball games. Those supporters set up boxes and organize their cheers. It is a literal battle to drown out the opponent with sound and hand-held signs that catch the eye of the C-SPAN cameras in the back.

On Saturday, Mr. Biden and his supporters seemed to lose that battle. For the casual spectator, it might seem like a four-way race between the three senators in the room and the mayor.

“Let’s write history in New Hampshire on Tuesday,” said Mr Buttigieg at the end of his speech, which at times was angry with Mr Sanders’ supporters. He then turned and waved to every part of the supporters, while his supporters went wild in their yellow t-shirts.

Mrs. Warren and Mr. Sanders managed to hook the two rear halves of the arena behind the stage, a direct shot behind the cameras, making it seem as if the two senators from neighboring states had taken the largest crews.

Sanders, for his part, has encouraged his supporters with a sort of victory round, arguing that much of the progressive policy that Democrats are pursuing in 2020 is a policy he advocated four years ago. And he claimed the victory in Iowa: “We won the popular vote in Iowa with 6,000 votes,” he said with great cheer. Bright pink glowing signs bounced with his name behind him.

On Tuesday, voters in the state will determine whether one of the shows of violence on Saturday night makes a big difference to voters – or whether they show the kind of momentum and interest shown on TV. As things stand, polls show Mr. Sanders to the leadership just before Mr. Buttigieg. In the meantime, Mrs. Warren and Mr. Biden are in a draw for the third place.

But the turnout on Saturday showed a big gap between Mrs. Warren and Mr. Biden, at least among those who showed up.

“Dream big! Fight hard!” The supporters of Mrs. Warren shouted in her light green t-shirts in a call-and-return after her speech to the room, making her walk longer from the stage. His supporters were hardly visible in the meantime. commotion.

