New Hampshire is on the rise as the Democratic pioneer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – After the chaos that followed the meetings in Iowa, try the top Democrats to gain a lead in New Hampshire, as the first code of the nation is in full swing. However, if the early vote is an indication, the granite state can add to the confusion at the top.

The former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, who has not even taken part in the election, the votes won a tiny community in New Hampshire, which held almost to its tradition of being one of the first to their choice in the presidential area code hit.

The five residents of Dixville Notch cast their vote shortly after midnight Tuesday in the nation’s first presidential election in 2020.

Bloomberg received three written votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

As Sanders marches forward, the moderates strive to unite behind a candidate. After Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, won first place in Iowa with Sanders, his day as a leader begins. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, however, makes a spirited bid for the same voters.

And former Vice President Joe Biden essentially leaves the state and travels to South Carolina later on Tuesday to put his candidacy on a strong presence, which will be reinforced later this month with the support of black voters.

On the last day of the campaign, many voters said they were still having difficulty making an election. Betty-Joy Roy, a 64-year-old director of activities in an assisted living facility in Manchester, said she only decided on Monday to vote for Sanders.

“I’m tired of politics as we know it, and I’m ready for someone who can do something,” she said. “It was between him and Biden. I had a hard time but I think we need a change. “

Democrats will watch closely how many people take part in the competition on Tuesday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted record turnout. Should this not happen, however, Democrats will face less enthusiasm after a weak appearance in Iowa last week and Trump’s rising polls.

Trump, who was active in New Hampshire on Monday evening, was trying to create chaos. The Republican president suggested that conservative-minded voters could influence the results of the state’s democratic primary, although only registered Democrats and voters who are not registered with either party can participate in the New Hampshire democratic primary.

“I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible Democratic candidate,” Trump said on Monday. “My only problem is figuring out who the weakest candidate is. I think they’re all weak.”

Biden – and the Democratic Party’s establishment wing – could have the most to lose on Tuesday if the former two-time vice president did below average in a second primary in a row. Biden has received overwhelming support from elected representatives across the country as party leaders are looking for a relatively “safe” candidate to stand up to Trump.

“We plan to be competitive, but in reality we have always said that this would be a struggle. We have to go through this entire process, ”said Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior consultant. “Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we plan to move forward.”

The stakes were as bad for Warren as it was for a competition that was held right next to her home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a mainstream alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly looks up at him and Buttigieg as Klobuchar struggles to peel off the female support.

Buttigieg, young and with no government experience outside the mayor’s office, is trying to establish himself as the leading biden alternative for his party’s moderate wing. His team – with 75 paid employees, 15 campaign offices in 10 counties and around 300 trained volunteer leaders who lead the election localization teams – has hired volunteers since Iowa, said Helfer.

Buttigieg has aggressively campaigned for moderate Democrats, Independents and what he calls “future ex-Republicans” when he tries to build a victorious coalition, just as he did in Iowa, where he ended in close association with Sanders for leadership ,

Kim Holman was one of 1,800 people who stayed at the Elm Street Junior High School gym in Nashua over the weekend. It is called “super torn”.

“I’m still on the fence somehow. I love Pete’s energy and passion,” said the 52-year-old personal trainer. “It makes me a little nervous that he’s so new to politics.”

Sanders was one of the few candidates who explicitly predicted victory in New Hampshire, where he defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 20 percentage points four years ago.

Sanders spent the eve of the kick-off courting his most passionate supporters, the young voters, on two university campuses. At a rally on Monday evening in an arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, a band excited the audience with a cover of The Who’s “My Generation” before Sanders and MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leading figures among the young progressives , occurred. take the stage. The band The Strokes closed the night before thousands of spectators.

After New Hampshire, the political spotlight shifts to Nevada, where the Democrats will hold caucuses on February 22. However, some candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit States in the coming days voting on Super Tuesday to signal that they are in the long-distance race.

