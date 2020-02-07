New Hampshire debate – live: Bernie Sanders explodes Bloomberg and Buttigieg while Democrats face the primary vote

After a tumultuous week gathering results from Monday’s caucus in Iowa, Democrats will include it in a debate in New Hampshire before the state organizes the second primary election to determine the Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election. New Hampshire , adjacent to the home states of both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, holds his main subject on 11 February.

After delays and reports of inconsistencies that could significantly change the final results, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Indiana, barely cracked a paper thin lead over Senator Sanders of Vermont, who won the most votes in both rounds of the caucus, but two state less captured delegate equivalents in that competition. The Massachusetts senator, Warren, came in almost distant third place and former vice president Joe Biden fell to fourth.

After his disappointing show, Mr. Biden shook up his campaign and promoted Anita Dunn to lead his White House bid, while Mr. Sanders criticized Mr. Buttigieg’s billionaire funded campaign, as well as billionaire candidate Michael Bloomberg. “He spends hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the election,” Sanders said. “There is something wrong with that.”

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Follow live updates below:

View last update

2020-02-07T21: 50: 00,000Z

After apologizing to former Nevada employees who felt the campaign had marginalized them as drawn people of color, Elizabeth Warren was mocked by Senator Ted Cruz in Texas in a tweet that Donald Trump also shared.

She said that she is working to deal with those complaints with her staff, despite her intention to “set up a campaign and a working environment that is diverse and open, [where] everyone is welcome and celebrated and every day she goes to work can bring “.

2020-02-07T21: 35: 57,346Z

While the candidates are starting their sprint in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders has criticized his opponents Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg, whose paper-thin victory in Iowa was still too short for Mr. Sanders’ popular vote gain.

Sanders said that both men injected a lot of money into the election, accused the former mayor of New York of buying the election and referring to the billionaire-backed campaign of Mr. Buttigieg.

“I love Pete Buttigieg,” Sanders said during breakfast “Politics and Eggs” from the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College. “But we are at a time when billionaires not only control our economy, but also our political [system].”

2020-02-07T21: 14: 31.590Z

Joe Biden shakes up his campaign after a disastrous show in Iowa, where the former vice president came in fourth.

According to the Associated Press, Anita Dunn will effectively lead his White House bid, hoping to get the campaign out of his poor show as it goes to crucial primary elections in February.

Mrs. Dunn is an old democratic strategist and former Obama White House employee.

2020-02-07T20: 59: 21,626Z

New Hampshire officials insist that the state’s democratic party does not encounter the same problems as the Iowa caucus last week.

The primary elections are 11 February.

Wait a while before the live blog is loaded

.