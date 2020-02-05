New guidelines provide information about the next generation of network integration studies

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

When the Indian government set itself the goal of delivering 175 gigawatts of renewable electricity by 2022, it became clear that changes in the way its electricity system was run needed to achieve that share of renewable energy in the grid. India has decided to partner with the U.S. Department of International Development Agency (USAID) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the United States Department of Energy (DOE) to develop a comprehensive network integration study that will identify operational routes that it would allow India to efficiently meet its renewable energy target.

Now the grid integration experts from NREL are making the processes and best practices from India and other studies on grid integration available in the form of a new guide, which was created via the Greening the Grid platform of the USAID-NREL partnership and used by planners and decision-makers for power grids can become decision makers around the world. The guideline “Studies on grid integration with variable renewable energies: A guideline for practitioners” summarizes the past decade of knowledge and approaches for the implementation of high quality studies on grid integration.

“This guide will inform the next generation of network integration studies,” said Ilya Chernyakhovskiy, NREL researcher and one of the authors of the guide. “It will help teams and project leaders build on NREL’s experience, deliver high quality analysis and insight, and build consensus among local stakeholders on ambitious renewable energy goals.”

Grid integration studies bridge the clean energy transition

Regardless of whether it is about reducing emissions, boosting the economy or making better use of resources within our own borders, countries around the world are setting ambitious targets for grid-connected renewable energies. However, the variability and uncertainty of wind and solar power generation pose new challenges for power supply systems.

Grid integration studies focus on system-level issues affecting the provision of variable renewable energy sources for a power grid and identify the most cost-effective methods for doing so. Studies can include different types of technical analysis, including:

Identification of future generation and transmission portfolios

Simulation of network operation under different scenarios and schedules

Identify system reliability constraints

Determination of the relative costs and benefits of various measures

Depending on the scope of the questions asked, it can take months or even years for the degree to be completed, and there must be coordination between many different actors and entities. In order to initiate a network integration study at all, elements such as access to high-quality data, employees with modeling skills and the right modeling tools are required. The complexity of these studies is precisely why the NREL Greening the Grid team decided to develop a guide that demonstrates how to control the process. The guide also includes examples of related analysis that can help inform policy makers without the full time and resources required for a comprehensive network integration study.

Advisor highlights shared components of system-specific analyzes

The lead author Jessica Katz and the NREL Greening the Grid team condense the sum of their shared history, which facilitates the study of network integration, into an anatomy of strategies, terminology and proven methods for successful studies on network integration. While each network integration study is system specific, the guide shows how all studies include similar tools, obstacles, and coordination efforts. The guide also pays particular attention to the process of translating a study into actionable results, guidelines, and operational upgrades.

Chernyakhovsky further underlined the impact of the publication of this guide by highlighting the breadth of experience from which he draws. “This release is an important milestone in the Greening the Grid platform,” he said. “It is the culmination of multi-year efforts and the resources provided will be useful to a wide range of international stakeholders.”

Improve technical skills through tools and training

Understanding the philosophy behind Greening the Grid is key to understanding why the new guide will be one of the key elements of the platform.

Greening the Grid stems from the initial efforts of the USAID-NREL network integration in Asia and has since developed into a holistic resource for overcoming the technical challenges that developing countries are facing when modernizing their network. Since its inception, Greening the Grid has supported grid integration studies in the Philippines and wind resource assessments in Bangladesh, and the team has brought the expertise of the DOE’s national laboratory system to other grid modernization projects around the world.

Greening the Grid is operated by NREL and funded by USAID through the USAID-NREL partnership, a joint initiative designed to help countries support policy, planning and delivery of advanced energy technologies. As with all work within the USAID-NREL partnership, Greening the Grid’s approach to promoting self-employment in the host countries is that researchers do not participate in projects to carry out analyzes themselves, but rather advise and help local actors, to carry out the technical analyzes independently. Greening the Grid conducts workshops and training, carries out technical analyzes and develops accessible and applicable knowledge products such as the new guidelines.

Chernyakhovskiy sees this guide as a way to start a necessary and valuable, but often discouraging and complicated process. He hopes that by providing the extensive resources to everyone, grid integration studies like in India can be repeated in any country where renewable energy sources are to be developed.

Study shows that India can integrate 175 GW of renewable energy into its electricity grid

