New film brought slavery reparations to the big screen

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) – Slavery reparations seem far out of reach here in America. But it is the argument at the heart of a new film “Justice in Court: The Film 20/20”.

The film plays Different Strokes actor Todd Bridges as one of two civil rights lawyers suing the US Department of Justice for reparation on behalf of slave descendants.

“This not only puts us in the past, but brings the past into the future,” said writer and producer Chad Lawson Cooper.

The film is an adaptation of Cooper’s off-Broadway play “Justice on Trial, Black Lives Matter Too”.

Cooper said he was inspired to write the play after a Minnesota policeman fatally shot Philando Castile during a 2016 traffic disruption.

“I just had a revelation, I said I have to do something. I have to get involved. So my entire trajectory and film shifted to social justice at that moment,” he said.

To convince the jury, the film shows three important black figures, Harriet Tubman, Medgar Evers and Emmett Till, as time-traveling witnesses.

“Harriet Tubman was the slave era for me. Emmet Till represented the Travyon Martins of the world for me. And to me, Medgar Evers was the socio-economic representation of the black community, ”he said.

Most of the film was shot here in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia.

Actor Dorien Wilson from the sitcom “The Parkers” also appears as a professor. Radio V-103’s morning news anchor, Maria Boynton, said the film’s message is more relevant today than ever.

“It was an extension of the message of social justice that so many are trying to tell,” she said.

Boynton plays court reporter Robin Robinson.

“For me, this film creates and continues the story of possible reparations,” said Boynton. “It is something that was addressed in Congress, even the candidates for us President spoke about it. For one, Corey Booker.”

While the Democratic presidential candidates are a hot topic, the public remains very divided.

According to an Associated Press poll, 74% of African Americans are in favor of reparations, while 85% of whites are against it.

But Cooper said he didn’t want people to feel discouraged, but rather to leave the theater empowered.

“I want people to see our story from an African American perspective, and as far as African Americans are concerned, I want them to be really encouraged about our story and who we are,” said Boynton. “The size that African Americans have contributed not only to America but also to the world.

The premiere on the red carpet takes place this Sunday at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center. There will be two performances: 3:30 p.m. / 3 p.m .; and VIP experience 6.30pm / 37.50pm

More information can be found here.

