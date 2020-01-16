New details have emerged about the alleged involvement of actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli in the college admissions scandal.

A new 526-page petition, filed in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday, is the government’s response to a recent argument by Loughlin, Giannulli and other defendants who have pleaded not guilty. Defendants say government withheld evidence, several unaccounted for University of Southern California officials were aware of the scam, and the couple engaged in a legitimate practice in which the universities “solicit regular donations from families of potential students’ which can impact student admission chances.

As part of its motion, the government released dozens of heavily redacted e-mails, documents and transcripts to support its position – many of which include exchanges between Giannulli, Loughlin and the brain of the William “Rick scam Singer and his associates. Prosecutors claim that although the government has not interviewed any current or former USC employee who knew the extent of Singer’s scam as a counterpart, documents show that the couple themselves specifically rejected the approach “Legitimate” “which they had described in their own defense in connection with Singer’s scam.

“I think we are all squared”

The new documents show how Giannulli and Loughlin interacted with Singer and how the alleged fraud worked for their two daughters. Several emails illustrate in more detail how the couple worked with Singer and his associates to create fake sports profiles for their two daughters, who were allegedly rowing recruits, to enter USC. In an element of the profile created for their eldest daughter, she is described as “a serious, frank and incredibly positive coxswain” who “puts an extra effort in everything she does”.

An email exchange discusses the photos used of this girl as part of the profile. After Singer sent Donna Heinel, now the former USC official, the falsified profile of Giannulli’s eldest daughter, Heinel asked for a different photo of the girl.

“Donna asked for a photo of her in a boat,” Singer wrote to one of his associates. “Is there a coxswain image we can use that is difficult to see the face because they are sitting in a line?” Wrote Singer.

Heinel pleaded not guilty and his lawyer declined to comment on the latest filing. Singer has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors in this matter.

In another exchange, a USC development official contacted Giannulli as a former university student, asking if he could arrange a personalized visit or “report” his daughter’s request.

“I think we are all squared,” replied Giannulli to the manager.

He forwarded the email to his wife, Loughlin, with an addition – “The nicest thing I’ve been to detonate someone.”

In a statement to CNN, USC said, “What was offered to the Giannullis was neither special nor unique. Tours, classroom tours and meetings are regularly offered. The main objective of an indicator is to be able to monitor the results of the admission examination process. It is not a substitute for being otherwise qualified for admission to USC. “

Giannulli’s close ties to the USC have also expanded in other ways. When he was playing golf with Pat Haden, then director of USC Athletics at Augusta National, he emailed Singer that he was not going to say anything about their collaboration. In response, Singer referred to a meeting with Haden a year ago, when Haden told him that he “felt good for a million more.” Giannulli replied: “HAH !!”

Other emails have highlighted the payment and donation process regarding the Key Worldwide Foundation, the false charity led by Singer. When Singer asked the couple to send a check for $ 50,000 payable to USC Womens (sic) Athletics and $ 200,000 to Singer’s fake charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation, Giannulli forwarded the invoice to $ 200,000 to his financial advisor and wrote “ the last ‘donation’ from the university to (my youngest daughter). Can’t I undo this? “

CNN contacted lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli for comments. The two pleaded not guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest service mail fraud, conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to launder money.

The alleged scam did not happen without the red flags of others along the way. A document described a phone call between a counselor from Giannullis’ senior daughter’s high school and USC, in which the counselor checked several candidates. When the conversation turned to the Giannulli daughter, the counselor said that they “had no knowledge” of her involvement in the crew and “doubted that she was part of the crew”. The conversation then turned to other candidates without further incident, the document said.

But in the end, Giannulli’s two daughters were accepted into the USC, but neither participated. The youngest girl’s conditional acceptance letter is included in the file, indicating that she has the potential to “contribute significantly to the intercollegiate sports program as well as to the university life of the university”.

A “lateral” approach

Throughout the latest court case, prosecutors explained in detail how Singer had spoken to potential clients about his “front door” approach to getting their children into elite colleges.

In response to a parent who wanted to do nothing “improper,” wrote Singer, “OK, the side door is not inappropriate and the back door is not the only way that all schools fund their programs or special needs. “

Another parent, Agustin Huneeus Jr, asked Singer, “Is there a risk that this thing will explode in my face?”, To which Singer replied “not in 24 years”. Huneeus subsequently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months in prison. .

The government has indicated in its file that it continues to defend its case against Singer’s clients who have pleaded not guilty. To date, the government says it has seized 1.5 million pages of email, nearly 500,000 other documents, 4,000 phone calls and text messages that were intercepted or consensually recorded.

A status conference is scheduled to take place on Friday.