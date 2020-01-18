New Eminem song provides answers from Route 91 survivors

SANTA CLARITA, California – Rapper Eminem released a new album called Music to be murdered, A song and his video tell of the moments that stood before the filming of the Route 91 harvest festival.

Eminem is not afraid of controversy. He is already getting heat for several cuts on the album.

Dawn Cox, who was filming the festival, says that she understands what Eminem is trying to say with this video – she just can’t connect.

“He talks like he’s the person in the room. And the same person can’t… I can’t even understand what was in that man’s head,” said Cox. “The steps he went through. It’s just funny to me. ”

At the end of the video, Eminem makes a clear statement about weapon control

This is something Cox says he can figure out.

“It will definitely bring everything back to life and we will all start discussing what needs to happen again.” I don’t know what is the right thing to do to bring about change, but something needs to change, right? “Said Cox

What is certain is that Eminem will trigger a reaction on both sides. And in the end, maybe that’s what he’s really looking for.