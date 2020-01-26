New emails show that the Trump administration manipulated Wildfire Science to promote logging - Mother Jones

This piece was originally published in the guard and appears here as part of ours Climate Desk partnership,

Department of State policy officials have attempted to combat climate pollution from forest fires in California while downplaying fossil fuel emissions to promote deforestation in the country. Guardian’s internal emails reveal this.

The messaging plan was created to support Donald Trump’s industry-friendly case for harvesting more wood in California. He says this would make forests thinner and prevent fires – a point that experts reject.

The emails show officials trying to estimate the CO2 emissions from the devastating 2018 California fires to compare them to the state’s carbon footprint of the state’s electricity sector and then publish statements calling for tree felling.

The recordings provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Trump and his agents tried to write a narrative that forest conservation efforts are responsible for forest fires, even in California, although science shows that the fires are largely becoming more intense due to climate change.

James Reilly, a former petroleum geologist and astronaut who also said the numbers would give a “decent bite” and acknowledged that the estimated forest fire emissions could vary depending on the type of trees burned, but chose the ones he promised. a good story. “

Scientists who had reviewed the exchange said that Reilly used at best an unfortunate language and the data selected by the department to help achieve their industry-friendly policy goals. in the worst case, he and others exploited a disaster and manipulated the data.

The emails add to concerns that the Trump administration is following industry bids rather than public interest. Agencies occupy top positions from former lobbyists, and dozens of investigative reports have shown that agencies work closely with key industries to reduce pollution, public health, and safety regulations.

A USGS spokesman said Reilly’s emails should “instruct the experts to perform the calculations as soon as possible based on the best data available at the time and to deliver the results in a clear language that the secretary could use, to effectively communicate a variety of the audience. “The agency added that it” stands for the integrity of its science. “

When forests burn, they emit greenhouse gases. However, one expert said the numbers given by the interior are significant overestimations. They say that logging would not necessarily help prevent or reduce forest fires. On the contrary, deforestation could affect forests’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide, which people emit at record rates.

“It is the climate that is responsible for the size and severity of these fires.”

Chad Hanson, a California-based forest ecologist who co-founded the John Muir project and a lawyer who opposed logging after fires, described the strategy disclosed in the emails as “overt political manipulation of science”.

Mark Harmon, emeritus professor at Oregon State University’s College of Forestry, said it was normal for the department to quantify fire emissions, but it was unclear whether they started the process with a certain number. “

While gin-up is an unfortunate phrase, it could have been a very inaccurate way to ask for an estimate. That certainly doesn’t create trust, ”said Harmon.

He said the resulting quotes from top officials and department press releases were “about what you’d expect agencies to try to justify action they’ve already decided with minimal analysis.”

Harmon added that “the effects of fire fighting are very different” depending on the way and weather conditions.

Shortly after the Home Office submitted its 2018 forest fire estimates in California, Trump issued an executive order instructing federal land administrators to significantly increase the amount of wood they harvest. That fall, he also proposed that logging be allowed in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, the largest intact temperate rainforest in North America.

Trump has also tweeted several times about forest fires, stating that they are caused by poor land management or environmental laws that don’t make water available.

Monica Turner, a fire ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said: “It is the climate that is responsible for the size and severity of these fires.”

A spokesman for the Department of Home Affairs said the department’s job was to comply with the law and use the best scientific knowledge, and it continued to work “to understand and address the effects of an ever-changing climate as best as possible.”

Already in August 2018, agency officials started highlighting the data on forest fire emissions as a topic of conversation.

In an email chain the same month, Reilly was asked by the Home Office’s former Deputy Chief of Staff Downey Magallanes to sign a statement that a fire in 2018 emitted 95.6 million tons of CO2.

“Interesting statistics,” Reilly replied, noting that emissions would vary depending on the type of tree in the country. “… We assumed that the forests were mixed, since we currently have no details of the respective land cover types. However, deviations from the fuel type still relate to the range required for the comparison. I use this if you don’t mind. Make a good story. “

Reilly, who was confirmed in April 2018, later asked agency scientists for updated numbers according to the documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

“I need to get a total CO2 emissions figure for the recent CA fires and a comparison with the total energy emissions in the United States. Tasker from the boss; back to me as soon as possible, ”he said on October 10, 2018. His then boss was former Home Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The task fell to Doug Beard, director of the National Climate Adaptation Science Center, and Bradley Reed, an associate program coordinator in the Geographic Analysis and Monitoring Program, who replied with numbers from his team that afternoon.

In November 2018, Reilly again requested the same estimate of carbon dioxide generated by two devastating California fires – the Camp and Woolsey fires.

“The secretary wants this kind of information when he speaks to the media,” Reilly said in an email on November 16 to David Applegate, the deputy director of natural hazards.

Applegate instructed Beard to get the numbers, and Reilly intervened and asked Beard, “Can you [the scientists] estimate the total CO2 equivalent release for the current 2 fires in California?” He said he wanted to compare the numbers with the carbon footprint caused by transportation in California.

“That would make a decent sound that the Sec could use to build perspective,” said Reilly.

Just a week earlier, the wild campfire had destroyed California’s paradise, killed dozens of people, and had become the deadliest devastating fire in the state’s history. The detailed scenes were terrible.

Conservatives have insisted that forest fires occur because environmentalists have been too eager to promote forest conservation. Trump has struggled with California – the face of the American progress movement he rejects – on a host of other issues, including the state’s longstanding climate policy that requires new cars to run on less fuel.

The new emails show communication workers and politicians who use government scientists as foot soldiers in these battles.

Now, under the leadership of former lobbyist David Bernhardt, the agency has attempted to remove the consideration of climate change from many of its decisions and, at the same time, to expand oil and gas drilling to the federal state. Several whistleblowers have charged the Department of Climate Science.

Bernhardt said in a hearing in May 2019 that there are no laws that oblige him to combat climate change.

After Reilly asked his staff to calculate emissions for forest fires in November, a spokeswoman for the Home Office emailed him the same information so she could make a statement by Zinke. A few days later, the agency published a press release on behalf of Zinke entitled “New analysis shows that in 2018 forest fires in California will release as much carbon dioxide as it consumes electricity for a whole year.”

“There is too much dead and dying wood in the forest to fuel these catastrophic fires,” said Zinke. “Proper management of our forests, including minor mandatory burns, mechanical thinning, and other techniques, will improve forest health and reduce the risk of forest fires while reducing carbon emissions.”

“As wildfire experts have repeatedly said, you can’t log our way out of this mess or even rake it.”

Forest and fire ecologist Hanson said that the department numbers not only used government data for political purposes, but also exceeded carbon emissions from forest fires while downplaying fossil fuel emissions.

He said the USGS-generated and publicly released CO2 emissions figures were an “overestimation” that “could not be reconciled with empirical data” from field studies of fire sources in California. Other scientists with whom the Guardian spoke have not contested the government’s data, but have contested the way it has been presented to the public. “

The comparison of fire and electrical emissions [in California] was neither explained nor justified, ”said Harmon, a scientist at Oregon State University. “The choice of other sectors would have given the reader a completely different picture … If the comparison had been carried out at the national level, it would have turned out that the fire-related carbon dioxide emissions correspond to 1.7 percent of the emissions from fossil fuels. So it is difficult to identify yourself from the conclusion that cherries were being picked. “

Jayson O’Neill, deputy director of the Western Values ​​Project, said the emails are another example of “finding ways to tell a story to achieve the industry’s goals.”

“As wildfire experts have repeatedly said, we cannot get out of this mess or even” rake in, “” said O’Neill.

“The Trump administration and interior ministries are advocating mystical theories that are wrong to justify exempting public land protection and driving the agenda dominated by industry and lobbyists.”