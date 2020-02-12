New elections in Delhi 2020: Exceptionally leaving BJP headquarters

New Delhi: Nine months ago, it was difficult to get a foothold during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory speech after the parliamentary elections at BJP headquarters.

The BJP headquarters seemed deserted on Tuesday. There were no party cheerleaders in sight, no senseless chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, no TV teams pushing around space, no drumming, no showering with rose petals, no gates decorated with marigolds and no larger-than-life clippings of the PM and his trusty lieutenant Amit Shah.

Only the employees of the BJP office and the security guards were visible in the reception area and in the canteen. Some tried to catch up with the poll results on television. No more than 12 people could be seen on the ground floor of the BJP headquarters.

Less than half a kilometer away, the Aam Aadmi Party celebrated the return of her hero Arvind Kejriwal in its main office. The AAP office was festive and was continuously attacked by supporters.

Read also: Delhi 2020 election: If BJP has its ram,

Arvind Kejriwal his Hanuman

Unable to digest his humiliating defeat, the otherwise media-savvy BJP leaders decided to dodge journalists. Only national BJP spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain was available.

A visibly exhausted Hussain said that the BJP fought the elections on the plank of development, but the giveaways offered by the AAP influenced voters.

He said it was not as if the state capital had become a sky, or as if it had started to look like Lutyen’s Delhi. Regarding the future in other countries, particularly Bihar, he said the BJP was confident of forming a government with the JD-U.

Hussain quickly condemned the Congress Party’s inability to secure even one seat in Delhi, where its leader Sonia Gandhi resides. it turned out that the party had ceased to matter.