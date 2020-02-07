New drugstore beauty products February 2020: New products have ended

Scroll to view more pictures

Just when you thought the gift season was over, an avalanche of classic and new drugstore beauty brands hit the shelves, literally offering something for every part of our routine. Whether you swear by weekly target runs, rely on CVS for the essentials at the last minute, or want to keep your coins for an occasional Ulta Beauty stroll, February is the month to stock up like the zombie apocalypse is tomorrow because wow–there are so much obsessed. And the best thing is that nothing reduces a tight budget that has to stay that way.

Personally, I already get a second bottle of Olay’s innovative body conditioner to rinse off, because after a hot shower my skin just feels like a kiss from the chef. And since I rarely wear eyeliner to work, I’m curious to see if Milani’s Mascara The Waterproof One actually stays that instead of melting my cheek as I brave the winter wind during lunch breaks. And I can already confirm that my fellow nature lovers will love Carol’s Daughter’s new micellar water shampoo, which comes with a nozzle applicator that allows you to aim directly at the scalp so you don’t get deposits from your second and third days.

Seriously, that’s just the tip of the beautiful iceberg. There is also cuticle oil balm, lightening body wash, a bronzing night mask, and more. Take your time and browse through all of the remarkable drugstore beauty products coming to the market this month. You will not be disappointed.

