New district manager unacceptable – Sukur people tell Gov Fintiri

The Sukur congregation in the Madagali municipality of Adamawa state has rejected the district manager appointed by it.

He told the state government that the appointment could create further chaos in the area that had long been traumatized by Boko Haram attacks.

“The Adamawa government’s appointment of Ijaraful Bayal as Sukur’s new district head is in no way accepted by Sukur’s sons and daughters,” said a press release aimed at journalists in the state capital, Yola.

The press release signed by the association’s chairman, Toma Kami, says that the Sukur population believes that a Sukur son is “the only recognized official of Sukur’s government presence for justice, which is why a Margi man to our district.” head is disgusting against justice. “

Expressing the possibility of a threat to peace, the association said, “The appointment and appointment of a successor to our late district head, who was the father of the duly appointed successor but was abruptly denied the right, has shortened the law of the Mubi Emirate Council.

“This is a danger to us and all law-abiding citizens to the fragile peace of the Madagali LGA and the state of Adamawa.”

The Sukur district, which was founded in 1991 when Rev Ezra Makarma, a relegated from Sukur, was appointed head of the district, is about 30 kilometers from Gwoza, the red zone of Boko Haram in the state of Borno.

Following the death of the pioneer district leader in 2017, an election was held in 2018 in which the son of the late district manager, Markus Ezra Makarma, was elected to succeed him.

But DAILY POST gathered on Sunday as the succession policy played out over time on the corridors of the Mubi Emirates’ board of directors and the Ministry of State for Local and Government Affairs, and Ijaraful Bayal became a co-candidate with Markus Makarma.

When governor Ahmadu Fintiri took on the task of designating the new district manager two weeks ago, he chose Ijaraful Bayal.

In its statement, the Sukur Development Association complained: “The Sukur have always been the focus of political, social and economic attacks. Now the only thing we care about has been glossed over … with the idea that there is nothing we can do about it. “

The association concluded that “the peaceful coexistence with our neighbors in Madagali is practically jeopardized by the actions of this current government,” and called on the government, among other things, “to re-establish our mandate by appointing the king’s Sukur district head Family.”