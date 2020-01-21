Days after it became clear, we learned a lot about it Jen HarleyThe attack is said to be in-home Ronnie Ortiz-Magro… and it’s not good.

As for the Jersey Shore star at the time of the attack, Ronnie is reportedly still confused as to why Jen was there in the first place. He said he did not tell her to swing by his place or come on the eve of the alleged uprising, which happened last week.

According to TMZ, insiders in the reality TV camp are “shocked” about why his first place would appear in the first place, considering that he has the restraining order against him.

Moreover, in investigating the scene of the alleged attack – made with eyeliner, BTW (!!!) – law enforcement sources tell the outlet that they believe Jen should have easy access at Ronnie’s house. There was no sign of forced entry or any broken windows or anything like that, so police say her baby momma used a key that still has to work to gain access to the reality TV mainstay’s Las Vegas home.

Scary, scary stuff, especially considering the injuries he has avoided following the devastation. (You can see pictures of facial injuries HERE.)

These two have been having a lot of fun at the same time … haven’t they? / (c) Ronnie Ortiz-Magro / Instagram

Media outlet spoke with Jen’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, about why Ariana SkyThe mother is still in Ron-Ron’s first home. Bloom offered a legal response, though, ultimately acknowledging that something was best left to a court of law (below):

“You ask a good question, and there is a good answer, but we will present his position to the court, not to the media … (Jen) is not served by any restraint of order, and any communication, contact with the two has in recent weeks been a clear violation of the restraining order against Ronnie. “

Even saying Jen started entering Ronnie’s house without her knowing or accepting ?! Guess, let’s just wait for it to play on the court.

What we do know is that this whole event definitely contradicts Harley’s initial plan for 2020! Remember how three weeks ago the young mother was surprised to leave her ex and all that drama in 2019? So, it turns out … guess in their own special way, both of them are back to their bull s ** t !!!

