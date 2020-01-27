New Delhi to sell its full stake in Air India

Air India, owed more than $ 8 billion, is struggling to pay salaries and buy fuel

New Delhi intends to sell its entire stake in state-owned air carrier Air India, the government announced on Monday after failing to secure a majority stake.

The airline, which owes more than $ 8 billion, is struggling to pay salaries and buy fuel, with officials warning recently that they will have to close unless a buyer is found.

On Monday, the civil aviation ministry published a document inviting bids for 100% of the shares, setting March 17th as the deadline for initial submissions.

Potential buyers will have to pledge about $ 3.26 billion in debt, the document said.

The government was forced in 2018 to scrap plans to sell 76% of Air India after failing to attract any bidders.

India’s Tata Group, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and IndiGo were all linked by a takeover, but they later ruled.

Founded in 1932 and a former monopoly airline of India, the company was once affectionately known as the “Maharaja of heaven”.

But it has been bleeding money for more than a decade and losing market share to low-cost competitors in one of the fastest growing but competitive air transport markets in the world.

In November, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the airline would “have to close if it is not privatized”.

State-owned oil companies stopped supplying fuel to Air India in August after falling behind on payments, though the companies agreed to lift the suspension a month later after talks by the government.

The country’s aviation sector has been stuck in decline since the collapse of Jet Airways last year.

The Indian government is aiming for auctioning of airlines

