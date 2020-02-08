New Delhi registers one of the lowest turnouts, here is a look at the turnout in major constituencies

New Delhi: Delhi registered a general turnout of 61.67 percent, according to India’s election data from 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. This is the first time since 1998 when the turnout of voters in Delhi saw a decrease compared to a previous election – 2015 in this case when the turnout was registered at 67.12 percent.

The data are preliminary and may undergo a marginal change when the final figures arrive.

Among the large constituencies, New Delhi, from where the national convocant of Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, the re-election of Delhi, saw one of the lowest turnout in the city with 51.64 percent compared to 64.7 percent in 2015.

The turnout in Patparganj, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Manish Sisodia is a candidate, was 61.28 percent, while in Kalkaji, where the former colleague of Sisodia in the Ministry of Education Atishi is a candidate, the turnout of voters was listed at 57.44 percent.

Similarly, Rajinder Nagar, where AAP’s Raghav Chadhha takes on RP Singh and Congress’s Rocky Tuseed from Bharatiya Janata, was a 58 percent turnout.

The turnout of the voter in Rohini, one of the three seats the BJP won in 2015, was noted at 63.14 percent, while Model Town, where the former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra contested a BJP ticket, saw a turnout of 59 , 36 percent.

Similarly, the turnout in Chandni Chowk, where former AAP MLA challenged Alka Lamba with a BJP ticket, recorded an turnout of 60.91 percent.

Among the seats where cabinet ministers look forward to re-election, Satyendra Jain’s constituency Shakur Basti registered a turnout of 49.19 percent while it was 64.38 percent in the Najafgarh constituency of Kailash Gehlot. Najafgarh was the seat that was decided by the smallest margin of 1,555 votes in 2015.

Other important seats such as Okhla, which may be the epicenter of anti-CAA protests (Shaheen Bagh) and currently owned by AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, saw a voter turnout of 58.33 percent.

Similarly, Hari Nagar, where Tajinder Bagga is the BJP candidate, recorded a turnout of 61.24 percent.

