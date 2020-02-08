New Delhi agrees with Modi’s popularity on the line

NEW DELHI – Voting began for a crucial state election in the capital of India on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu Nationalist party tried to regain power after a 22-year gap and major victories in a national vote.

Residents stood in long lines in New Delhi neighborhoods, where a total of 14.6 million voters were registered to vote. The results will be announced on Tuesday.

The polls drew the Bharatiya Janata party from Modi against the sitting Aam Aadmi party, or “ordinary men” party, whose policies for the benefit of the poor focus on establishing state-run schools and providing free health care. and bus rates for women in power during the five years.

The BJP campaign has reopened old wounds in the Hindu-Muslim gorge and sees the elections as a referendum on almost two months of protests across India against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

The law speeds up naturalization for non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who live in the country illegally. The BJP of Modi also hopes to raise Hindu votes for ending the semi-autonomy of Kashmir with the majority of Muslims last summer and turning the disputed region into two federally governed areas amidst security restrictions.

Both actions have earned him a lot of praise from the supporters but little reward from the polls. BJP lost two important state elections last year.

“They (BJP) must get a shock. We are poor, but we are people too. They only talk about divisions, “said Shabnam Mukhtar, a housewife in Shaheen Bagh, a working-class neighborhood where Muslim women have organized a sit-in for two months to protest against citizenship law.

Ehtashamul Haque, a businessman, said the Aam Aadmi party “only thinks of development” compared to the BJP.

“People must vote for development,” he said.

Studies by television news broadcasters have predicted a clear victory for the Aam Admi party in the 70-member assembly. The congress, a distant third party, has conducted a weak campaign and is expected to perform poorly.

During the campaign, BJP members called for violence against Muslims from minorities by appealing to the ghost of archenemy Pakistan. Critics have called the brand-known religious profession a tactic of BJP to divert attention from the slow economy, which expanded at an annual rate of 4.5% in the last quarter, the slowest figure since mid-2018.

A victory would be enormously symbolic and would probably encourage Modi and his party to forcefully pursue a pro-Hindu agenda, while a loss could affect Modis charisma.

The BJP of Modi was voted out of power in New Delhi in 1998 by the Congress Party, which had led the government for 15 years. In the 2015 elections, the Aam Admi party won a landslide victory by conquering 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP was able to win only three seats, despite winning the 2014 national elections.

Associated Press video journalist Rishabh R. Jain contributed to this report.

