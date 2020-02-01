New deleted scene shows Odin by Anthony Hopkin on Earth

A brand new deleted scene from Thor: The Dark World shows Odin on Earth by Anthony Hopkins.

Now that the Infinity Saga has been released on home video, fans have discovered all kinds of facts about their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe films. One of the most interesting aspects of the Infinity Saga box set is the collection of deleted scenes that really shows how different films such as Thor: The Dark World could have been. Knowledge of a brand new deleted scene has surfaced, in which Anthony Hopkins’ Odin is seen on earth during a visit to Thor.

There is not much information about the deleted scene from Thor: The Dark World, especially given the fact that the film has gone through countless production problems and re-shoots. The screenshot shows Odin van Hopkins on earth, a visit to his son Thor in his bedroom. You can view the screenshot of Thor: The Dark World, where Anthony Hopkins visits Thor below.

Screenshot of the Infinity Saga Box Set deleted scene from Thor: The Dark World. Odin on earth. from marvelstudios

The context of this scene in which we see Anthony Hopkin’s Odin is uncertain, although this indicates that he visited Earth before Thor: Ragnarok. It is also uncertain whether the Odin in this scene is really Anthony Hopkins or Loki by Tom Hiddleston. In Thor: The Dark World, Loki really died, but a change was made through re-shoots to make him simulate Anthony Hopkins’ Odin. Thor: The Dark World has undergone many changes during production, making this deleted scene obselete. However, it would still have been cool to see Odin on Earth in Thor: The Dark World.

The last time we saw Odin on earth from Anthony Hopkins was in Thor: Ragnarok.

In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ from Marvel Studios, Thor is trapped without his mighty hammer on the other side of the universe and is in a race against time to return to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization – through an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that takes on him against his former ally and colleague Avenger – the incredible Hulk!

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok plays Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

The next film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, will appear in the cinema on November 5, 2021.

Source: Reddit

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe