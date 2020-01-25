New Canes QB D'Eriq King was highly praised by Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley is known for his flair for quarterbacks. He recently served two Heisman award-winning quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. They combine this with the fact that his explosive crime style is the leading dynamite brand in college football. You could call him an expert on crime.

Recently, when Riley was at the booth, more like a press conference, and reporters asked him what he would think about facing Houston Cougar quarterback D’Eriq King? He didn’t hold back in his juicy, heated, and honest testimony.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on @UHCougarFB QB D’Eriq King: “The quarterback is a fantastic player. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. “

With such admiration from Riley, one might think that Oklahoma would be the ultimate destination for the “Ferrari with feet” in King.

I mean, D’Eriq King will definitely become OU, right? Lincoln Riley is the ultimate puppeteer in college football right now and that’s why I’m here.

We all now know that the ultimate destination for this exotic speed racing quarterback was the Coral Gable’s garage. Attracting the orange and green to the Miami hurricanes, this blur will certainly light up the scoreboards in 2020. This time under the hood and to tune the game in Norman. #Kingme

Student of the Game is a video series aimed exclusively at the believers of the US state. Eight commented clips (minus this copyright thing that keeps bothering me) will be featured in this latest SOTG episode “Lincoln Said It”.