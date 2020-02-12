New BTS Watch Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’ Revealed

A new look behind the scenes of Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad shows his unadulterated version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

While Joaquin Phoenix recently won the Oscar for Best Actor after looking at the iconic character, a new shot from Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad shows his rogue in a scene towards the end of the David Ayer film. Although some fans are still divided about Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad, it is clear that there were cut images of the actor’s performance and regardless of his opinion of the character’s opinion, it would be interesting to see more.

The new behind-the-scenes photo of Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad comes towards the end of the film where he tries to rescue Harley Quinn from the Amanda Waller team with the help of a heavily armed rifle. The picture shows Jared Leto hanging upside down on the gunship set, holding the harness inside. It is not entirely clear why he is hanging around, apart from trying to show how detached his character was, anyway it is a nice look behind the scenes of the actor. Look below.

PHOTO: Suicide Squad BTS Joker photo by Clay Enos of DC_Cinematic

What did you think of Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad? Who is your favorite version of the Joker? Are you looking forward to The Suicide Squad? Sound out in the comments below!

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super-villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be released in the cinema on August 6, 2021.

Source: Reddit

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe