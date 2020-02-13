New BTS Watch Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’ Revealed

A new photo behind the scenes of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad puts Jared Leto’s Joker in the spotlight.

While Joaquin Phoenix recently won the best actor Oscar for playing The Joker, a new recording of Jared Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime from Suicide Squad has surfaced online, with the intact villain in a scene towards the end of the David Ayer film. Although some fans are still divided about Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad, it is clear that there were many cut images of the actor’s performance and regardless of the opinion of his view of the character, it would be interesting to hear more of him see.

The new behind-the-scenes photo of Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad comes towards the end of the film where he tries to rescue Harley Quinn from Amanda Waller’s Task Force X with a heavily armed rifle. The photo shows Jared Leto hanging upside down on the gunship set, holding the harness inside. It is not entirely clear why he is hanging around, apart from trying to show how detached his character was, but it is a nice look behind the scenes of the actor. You can view the photo below.

PHOTO: Suicide Squad BTS Joker photo by Clay Enos of DC_Cinematic

What did you think of Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad? Who is your favorite Joker actor? Are you looking forward to The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments!

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad opens in the theaters on August 6, 2021. Stay up to date with the latest news about Jared Leto and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

Source: Reddit

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.