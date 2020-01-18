Sonic The Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler has revealed a brand new look behind the scenes of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik.

The live action Sonic The Hedgehog will appear in the cinema next month after a significant delay caused by Paramount’s decision to redesign the titular character. With Sonic The Hedgehog in our hearts for less than a month, director Jeff Fowler has shared a brand new behind-the-scenes look at Jim Carrey’s view of Dr. Sonic’s iconic villain. Robotnik.

To celebrate Jim Carrey’s birthday, Jeff Fowler, director of Sonic The Hedgehog, went to Twitter to share a photo of himself with the star dressed as Dr. Robotnik. In the picture we see Jim Carrey rocking the classic glasses that Dr. Robotnik is known to wear, in addition to the typical red suit. You can view the photo of the Sonic The Hedgehog set below.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the most talented, kind, generous, thoughtful, intelligent, sincere and oh yes FUNNY people who have ever walked on this earth. It’s a great honor to know you and THANK YOU for everything you’ve done for this movie @JimCarrey #SonicMovie #GOAT pic.twitter.com/GOLTpkrD5f

– Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) January 17, 2020

In the picture we also get a neat look at the rig that is probably the vehicle of Dr. Robotnik is, that Jim Carrey will test to destroy Sonic. The role of Jim Carrey in Sonic The Hedgehog will be the first theatrical performance of the comedian in more than four years. One of the most respected comedians of the 90s, Jim Carrey captured the hearts of millions with films such as Dumb and Dumber and The Mask. Now Jim Carrey is going to make another big splash in Sonic The Hedgehog, where he will hopefully find a new audience with the younger Sonic fans.

Here is the official summary for the Sonic the Hedgehog:

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live comedy adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster video game franchise of Sega that focuses on the infamous brash clear blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis) adventures of Sonic as he navigates through the complexity of life on earth with his new – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try to prevent the villain Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) takes Sonic prisoner and uses his immense powers for world domination.

Directed by Jeff Fowler from a script written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller and Oren Uziel, Sonic the Hedgehog has the voice talent of Ben Schwartz as the titular character and plays James Marsden as sheriff Tom Wachowski, Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, Neal McDonough as Major Bennington of the US Army, Tika Sumpter as Mrs. Wachowski, Lee Majdoub as Stone, and Frank C. Turner as Crazy Carl. Adam Pally, Natasha Rothwell, Debs Howard and Elfina Luk also play an unknown role.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in the cinema on February 14, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

