New Brexit 50p coin presented days before the UK departure date

Chancellor Sajid Javid presented the new 50 pence coin that marks Britain’s exit from the EU next week.

The smiling chancellor raised one of the new pieces, inscribed with the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and the date of January 31.

Around three million Brexit coins begin to circulate in the United Kingdom as of Friday, and another seven million will be minted later in the year.

Mr. Javid previously ordered a batch of coins marking the original Brexit date of October 31, but an extension of the deadline for departure at the last minute was agreed.

About a million of them had to melt, with the metal kept aside until a new date was confirmed.

A previous batch of commemorative coins had to be melted after another Brexit extension of last ditch (Image: HM Treasury / PA Wire)

The idea of ​​a commemorative coin was first launched by former Foreign Minister Philip Hammond, although he reportedly planned a lot of only 10,000 pieces.

The text in the inscription has remained the same despite the change of dates.

Javid, who is also the Mint Master, will present a coin from the first batch to Boris Johnson this week.

Royal Mint will also open its doors for 24 hours to allow people to hit their own Brexit coins. Coins can only be struck normally as part of an organized tour.

The coin producer regularly issues commemorative currency, with a notable set minted to represent each of the sports played at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The text in the currency has remained the same but the date has had to be changed (Image: HM Treasury / PA Wire)

Gold-plated Brexit private coins are being sold by a private company for £ 19.99 per pop, for those that tend to be spent.

The description of the Mint Editions article says: ‘Whatever your point of view, the nation leaving the EU clearly represents one of the most notable moments in British history. Now, to commemorate this momentous day, you can own the Brexit Gold-Plated Conmemorative. “

The European Parliament is expected to approve the withdrawal agreement on Wednesday after it was signed by Johnson and the EU representatives.