I’m Dave Davies for Terry Gross, who is free today. In 2017, when President Trump threatened to rain fire and anger on North Korea as it brought out more threats in the United States, our guest Fred Kaplan decided it was time for a new book. Kaplan’s book from 1983 “The Wizards Of Armageddon” was about a nuclear war strategy during the Cold War. He says the recent confrontation between North Korea and the United States has made Americans think about the prospect of a nuclear war in a way they hadn’t had nearly 30 years since the end of the Cold War, so he decided that it was time to look again at how American leaders have managed these terrifying weapons and the threat they present to the world today.

Kaplan read thousands of released documents and interviewed former military leaders and government officials. The result is his new book about how American presidents and their advisers and generals have been thinking about, making plans for, and sometimes avoiding limited, over the past 70 years. Fred Kaplan is a national safety columnist for Slate and the author of five earlier books. His latest is “The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and The Secret History Of Nuclear War.”

Fred Kaplan, welcome back to FRESH AIR.

FRED KAPLAN: Oh, thanks.

DAVIES: I’m going to start with an excerpt from a movie. This is one of my favorite movies of all time, “Dr. Strangelove.” It is a satirical film by Stanley Kubrick, made in 1964, and it is a film about nuclear war. What happens is that an American air force commander has become a villain, has sent his bombers to attack the Soviet Union, finding out that when the president and the other military leaders find out that this happened and they cannot remember the bombers no choice but to commit a full attack.

And in this small scene that we are going to hear, the president is sitting in a bunker with his military commanders. And one of his generals, played by George C. Scott, says: we can do this. Let us commit to a full attack and we will win. And then we will hear the president, played by Peter Sellers, respond.

GEORGE C SCOTT: (Like General Buck Turgidson) We would destroy 90% of their nuclear capabilities. We would therefore get the upper hand and suffer only modest and acceptable civilian casualties from the remaining force, which would be badly damaged and uncoordinated.

PETER SELLERS: (As President Merkin Muffley) General, it is our country’s promised policy to never strike with nuclear weapons first.

DAVIES: When I heard that then – President Merkin Muffley said it is our country’s policy to never strike with nuclear weapons first – I assumed that was certainly true. We are peace-loving people. It wasn’t that, right?

KAPLAN: No. One of the few things about “Dr. Strangelove” that is not correct is that rule. In fact, it has always been the policy that the United States reserves the right to go first. And in fact for the first decades of the nuclear arms race it was assumed – the most important thing – that Plan 1A of the nuclear war plan would be our first. Now it would not be an unprovoked nuclear attack. It would be a reaction to, for example, a Soviet invasion of Western Europe. And at a time when we had very few conventional defense mechanisms to avert the attack, the assumption was that we would use nuclear weapons.

President Obama has raised the possibility. He started a debate within the National Security Council to abolish that policy, to go to a first-use policy, because, you know, really, seriously, would we ever really do this? But there was a fight within the National Security Council. Defense Minister Robert Gates made this argument. He said: Well, look, Mr. President. We could face a large-scale biological attack from, for example, the Soviet Union or China or North Korea or Iran or whatever. We no longer have biological weapons. Would you not want to retain the right to use nuclear weapons in response? That would be a first use.

And Obama had to admit that there was some logic in that. And although he made it clear – and towards the end of the administration, even publicly – that he didn’t think we would ever have to use them, he didn’t change the doctrinal policy of reserving the right to go first.

DAVIES: So all those decades in the Cold War, the idea was that having this possibility of launching a massive nuclear attack in response to a provocation was considered a necessary deterrent to the Soviets.

KAPLAN: Right. But what happened was the Strategic Air Command, now called Strategic Command, which controlled the planning and use of nuclear weapons – they relied on this autonomous attack. Nobody could really control them. It was very highly classified. Even people in the joint chiefs of staff back in Washington – because Strategic Command is in Omaha – didn’t really have a full understanding of what they were doing.

And the war plan has just become baroque – I mean, really insane. It got to the point where – well, in the eighties there was a Strategic Air Command commander named General Jack Chain who said at a hearing that I need 10,000 weapons because I have 10,000 targets. So I mean, what would happen is that the targets in Omaha will continue to generate targets that they might need to hit in the event of a nuclear war, and then SAC – Strategic Air Command – would raise that as a requirement for how many nuclear weapons we needed. It was a self-generating circular logic that increasingly had little connection with any sense of what war goals might be or what American policy was or should be.

DAVIES: Let’s look at a bit of history. John F. Kennedy takes office after winning the 1960 elections and goes to Omaha to meet the military leaders. You write that he got away as shocked and upset as he had ever felt in his life. Why?

KAPLAN: Well, the war plan at the time, the nuclear war plan – and again, it was a nuclear war plan because we didn’t have much in the way of conventional defenses – this was. If the Soviet Union or Communist China or whatever did a light ground invasion of an Allied – vital Allied territory – and let’s say they had not used nuclear weapons at all – it was US policy to oppose our entire nuclear arsenal against any purpose. unleash in the Soviet Union, the satellite countries of Eastern Europe and China, even if China was not directly involved in the war. This was something like 7,000 nuclear weapons.

At one point someone asked, well how many people would be killed in this attack? And the estimate was that 285 million people would be killed in this attack, and there was no Plan B. This was the only plan. And so you can imagine the reaction of people who were not yet familiar with this way of thinking.

DAVIES: Right. So Kennedy and his advisors started to think about this. One of the interesting things about Kennedy is that when he met Richard Nixon in 1960, one of the points he made in the campaign, we stand behind the Soviets in our production of nuclear missiles. There is a rocket gap. He steps in and they finally get some good satellite photos of the actual possibilities of the Soviets. What did he discover?

KAPLAN: Right. So in the late 1950s, the Air Force in particular said that the Russians were way ahead of us. By the beginning of the 60s they have 500 ICBMs. That is why we also need a crash program for intercontinental ballistic missiles. He comes to the office and as you say, the Discoverer satellite had just started taking photos from space. And they discovered that the Soviet Union had four ICBMs – not 4 or 500 but four. So there was a rocket gap, but we were way ahead. And yet the Air Force insisted on more and more missiles because, well, you know, maybe they’ll build more in the coming years.

DAVIES: Right. This was an opportunity for Kennedy to reconsider this.

KAPLAN: Yes, that was it. And in fact, he had some White House staff who said, look, well, the Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara, came in with a program to build 1,200 ICBMs. And Kennedy’s national security adviser, McGeorge Bundy, said: look – this estimate, this need for 1200, this was calculated based on the missile gap projections. Now we know they don’t have that many. Let’s reduce this to 600. And the reason is that if we build 1200 and the Russians sit there with four, they might think we are developing the ability to launch a first strike, and they will respond by building their own rocket, and we get stuck in an arms race.

And McNamara’s answer was, well, the Joint Chiefs of Staff wanted 2,000; I’ve reduced it to 1200, and that’s all I can do without just causing a rebellion in the military ranks. This is the best thing I can do. And Kennedy, who at the time strongly believed in giving room to his cabinet secretaries, let McNamara win the argument.

DAVIES: So Kennedy faces a real crisis in 1962 – the Soviets are building nuclear missiles in Cuba, you know, just off the Florida coast. I am – when I was a kid, I remember this. I remember seeing maps in my newspaper showing the range of the missiles, including my home in Corpus Christi, Texas. There was a lot of tension here.

KAPLAN: (Laughter) Yes. By the way, I remember this too.

DAVIES: Yes. So Kennedy and advisors had to figure out what to do and whether the wrong move would cause a nuclear war. It was solved, but how close did we get to waging war?

KAPLAN: Well, we came very close. And, you know, there was a myth for years about how it was solved. And even now the real story is not that well known. even though we have tapes from all 13 days from Kennedy and his advisors who think about it. On the third day of the crisis, which was a 13-day crisis, Kennedy is worrying a bit. He says, I – Khrushchev seems to have tricked himself. Maybe we should give him a face-saving gesture. Maybe we should trade the rockets that we have in Turkey for his rockets in Cuba. Nobody watches this.

On Saturday, on the last day of the crisis, Khrushchev issues a telegram proposing a deal – we will lose our rockets in Cuba; you lose your rockets in Turkey. And Kennedy says, well, this seems like a fair trade. And everyone at the table is against this, not just the generals, but all citizens. Bobby Kennedy, Robert McNamara, McGeorge Bundy – all these reasonable people, they are all against it. This will destroy NATO. This will undermine the Turks. This will destroy our credibility.

Kennedy lets them talk. And he says, well, you know, it seems to me – now, this was on a Saturday. The war plan – we would attack the Cuban rocket sites the following Monday. Kennedy says, well, you know, it seems to me that as soon as we start this, we’re going to do 500 sorties a day against the rocket sites and then invade the island that was planned for the following Friday, the Russians would catch Berlin. And if it is known that this proposal is on the table and we have not adopted it, it will not be a good war. Well, the argument continues. Kennedy secretly sends Bobby the deal with the Soviet ambassador. He tells six people about this.

Now, unfortunately, one of six people was not Vice President Lyndon Johnson, who when he became president after Kennedy was murdered thought that the myth Kennedy himself uttered is that you know we were going face to face with the Russians and they blinked – that’s how it worked. And it had a major impact on his views on what to do in the Vietnam War. And many years later, McGeorge Bundy wrote in his memoir that it was a tragedy that we have maintained this myth for so many years because it led to misconceptions and horrible policies elsewhere, which he meant Vietnam.

But you know, there is something else that we have only recently learned. It turned out – and this was not known at the time – that the Russians had already installed nuclear warheads on some of those missiles. It also appeared that the Russians had secretly deployed 40,000 troops on the island of Cuba to prevent a possible American invasion.

So if Kennedy had succumbed to all his advisers and said, yes, you are right, we cannot accept this deal and continue with the air strikes, continue with the invasion, the Russians may have one of those missiles that warned, and the small ones invasion force that entered Cuba would be repelled by 40,000 Soviet forces. In other words, we would have had a war with the Soviet Union. So, you know, a lesson from this is that who you choose as president sometimes matters. That doesn’t work – the fact that you have many smart advisors does not necessarily have to close the deal.

DAVIES: Fred Kaplan’s book is “The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and The Secret History Of Nuclear War.” We’ll take a break here, and then we’ll talk a little more. This is FRESH AIR.

DAVIES: This is FRESH AIR and we speak with journalist Fred Kaplan. He has a new book about nuclear war planning. It is called “The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and The Secret History Of Nuclear War”.

So presidents during the decades had to deal with this nuclear impasse with the Soviet Union. There were occasional negotiations and reductions. Ronald Reagan was known as a Cold War hawk. Of course he wanted to use the Strategic Defense Initiative. This system, designed to shoot rockets from the sky, was considered very aggressive because it was destabilizing. But you write that he was actually a secret nuclear abolitionist and found a kind of relationship with the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Tell me more about it. What has happened?

KAPLAN: Yes. Well, Reagan turns out to be a much more complicated figure than – you know, I covered him as a journalist. He is much more complicated than many people think. He was a secret nuclear abolitionist. Many of his assistants have since said so. And in fact, he was perhaps the only person who still believed that the Strategic Defense Initiative, also known as Star Wars, would really work, that it would really serve as a kind of astrodoma that, you know, would shoot down any rocket and make nuclear weapons unnecessary to make.

But yes, he was also very suspicious of the Russians and very anti-communist. And so his first – he wanted to meet a Soviet leader, but, as he said several times, they all continued to die on him. And then he met Gorbachev and he met him in Geneva. This is in 1985. And their first round of conversations – and all this has since been declassified. You can read these things. It is very tense. He talks about – what Reagan is talking about – complaining about their intervention in Third World revolutions, and Gorbachev complains that Star Wars is a secret first strike plan.

And then they take a walk along the lake and dive into a hut where a fire is burning. And then this part – at some point Reagan bows to Gorbachev. It’s just the two of them and their translators. And he says, you know, if Russia were invaded by aliens from outer space, would Russia defend us? And Gorbachev said absolutely. And Reagan says, I feel the same about you. And they walked out and walked back into the conference room. And Secretary of State George Shultz later wrote that the change in atmosphere was palpable. They laughed and talked to each other as if they were old friends. And it was at that time that they decided, OK, we really have to close some deals to get rid of these nuclear weapons.

So you know, Reagan – I was told that he was a big fan of this movie “The Day The Earth Stood Still”, 1951, about a man who comes out of space and tells the earth that you should stop playing with nuclear weapons. Otherwise you are going to blow yourself up, and we will have to occupy you so that you don’t. And it had a big effect on him. And listen; that’s how he saw things. He once gave a speech to the U.N. and said: if we were invaded by aliens, the tensions and rivalries between us here on Earth would be trivial in comparison. On the one hand, this is a bit nutty. On the other hand, hey; you know what? He has a point. You may have to look at things 20 billion miles up to get this kind of perspective.

DAVIES: Has this goodwill led to a significant reduction in weapons and a reduction in tension?

KAPLAN: Yes, it started. You may remember that Gorbachev and Reagan were both frustrated that their negotiators were not making much progress. So they met in Reykjavik, Iceland. And that was the moment when Reagan and Gorbachev spontaneously came to the conclusion that, yes, let’s get rid of all our rockets. But then it hit a speed bump. Gorbachev demanded that in – that one condition for this is that the United States would never test the weapons of the Strategic Defense Initiative in space. It would remain a laboratory project. And Reagan refused to do that, so – and it fell apart.

So the paranoia of the Soviets about this system that would not work, and Reagan’s fantasy about this system, which could very well have been the end of the Cold War, the end of the arms race. And by the way, many people around Reagan – his advisers, civilians and soldiers – let out a sigh of relief that would not happen.

DAVIES: You know, it’s so interesting because Donald Trump talks about his ability to negotiate and how, when you get into a room with someone that you can enter into a relationship and enter into a relationship, great things can happen. And this is often mocked. You know, the man – you know, he doesn’t mind personnel reports. He does not have the information he needs. It sounds like the Reagan-Gorbachev relationship says, you know, maybe there’s something in this.

KAPLAN: Well, except that there must be a convergence of interests. The Reagan-Gorbachev thing eventually fell apart because there was a disagreement between the interests. There is also an interesting and surprising difference. You know, the talks between Reagan and Gorbachev in Reykjavik – they held conversations for 10 hours over a period of a few days. Let’s say you give the translators time to do their thing – say, six, seven hours. And they are talking about nuclear weapons and nuclear strategy. And, you know, I mean, Reagan has some dirty ideas, but he understands the implications of his ideas. He was thoroughly informed about this. There is no question. And you know, I just think it’s unthinkable that Donald Trump can talk about nuclear weapons for more than 10 minutes.

Trump has the idea that – oh, well, look. I’ll just look this guy in the eye. I’ll measure it. I’ll figure out what to do. But you know, it hasn’t worked so far. His encounters with Kim Jong Un – I mean, it’s Trump who made a ride with it. You know, Kim writes him some nice letters and signs a very vague statement in which he says he will work on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, and Trump thinks he has a contract. And yet North Korea continues to enrich more and more uranium and build more and more weapons.

DAVIES: Fred Kaplan’s new book is “The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and The Secret History Of Nuclear War.” After a break, he will talk about Donald Trump’s approach to nuclear strategy, including some extraordinary advice that he offered to American arms negotiators long before he became president. We also remember veteran PBS newsman Jim Lehrer, who died last week. I’m Dave Davies, and this is FRESH AIR.

DAVIES: This is FRESH AIR. I’m Dave Davies for Terry Gross, who is free today. Let’s go back to my conversation with journalist Fred Kaplan, who has written a new book on nuclear war planning, partly inspired by the tension between the US and North Korea, which he says Americans have made the nuclear war think in a way that they not had since the end of the Cold War. His book, called “The Bomb”, is based on released documents that show that the only plan the United States had for its nuclear arsenal for decades was to carry out a total attack on the Soviet Union and China as a an allied country invaded nation from both countries.

In the book you write about how there was this plan that the US Army had for, you know, a massive attack on the Soviet Union under different circumstances. And there’s a remarkable story about a man named Franklin Miller, a civil servant, who – I think this was during the George Herbert Walker Bush administration.

KAPLAN: It started during Reagan.

DAVIES: OK.

KAPLAN: It was Reagan and then Bush.

DAVIES: OK. He managed to take a good look at all the strategic documents of, you know, US military strategy. What did he think?

KAPLAN: Well, since Kennedy’s time, the Secretary of Defense has put forward these statements calling for more limited options in the nuclear war plan so that you don’t have to blow up the entire Soviet Union. Still, Frank Miller was a man who worked at the Pentagon on – he was looking at plans for a nuclear war. And he would stay put – in these Strategic Air Command briefings, and he didn’t say these limited options. And what he found was just terrible.

What he found was a level of overkilling above everything one could imagine. For example, there were 500 nuclear weapons, each of a megaton with explosive power, aimed at Moscow – 500. There was a bombing base in the Arctic Circle that could only be used for a few months a year. It would be hit with 17 nuclear weapons. There was an anti-ballistic missile site in Moscow that we discovered that nothing could have fired after the Cold War – 69 nuclear warheads were directed against this one site. There were such things all over the country.

Even if you agreed with the policy of what kind of things we should hit in a nuclear war, we would have had much more than needed. And at that time, the United States had 12,000 strategic nuclear weapons – in other words, nuclear weapons that could hit the Soviet Union. And thanks to the efforts of Frank Miller and his staff, this was reduced to 5,888. And again, that did not question the policy, whether you had to achieve all these goals. If you hit them, how much do you really have to hit? And when the Soviet Union fell apart, you no longer had to hit one of the targets in Eastern Europe. So that brought it to 3,000.

And so it was around the same time as George H.W. Bush negotiated arms treaties that brought the total to around 3,000. But the fact that Miller had done this preliminary work and really convinced everyone that the requirements had blown up and that you really only needed around 3,000 – and by the way, even that was blown up, but it was as much as he could do politically – made it much easier for the army to purchase the nuclear weapons control treaties that were signed from that moment. So it was a turning point but buried deep. This is nothing that is part of an official history of the nuclear arms race.

DAVIES: Let’s talk about Donald Trump and his nuclear policy. And you have interesting information that predates his presidency. In 1988, 28 years before he became president, Trump offered himself as the main negotiator for conversations with the Russians. Is this – this is true. Did he mean that?

KAPLAN: Yes. I mean, this is coming – yes. Yes definitely. In fact, he wanted to be the Bush arms negotiator. You know, he just wrote this book called “The Art Of The Deal.” He thought he could get a lot. And there was a story that was confirmed to me by Richard Burt that when Richard Burt, a veteran diplomat, was eventually appointed by Bush as Bush’s START negotiator, he met him at a cocktail party in New York. And he said, hey, you’re the man who’s going to negotiate with the Russians, right? And he goes, yes, that’s right.

And he goes, listen – I have a great idea for you how to handle it. And you know, Burt looks rather skeptical, but leans in a bit and – OK, what’s that? And he goes, OK, here’s what you do. The first meeting with the Russians, you show up late, and then you walk to their side of the table and you hit your fist on the table, and you say – and here I will censor myself – F you. That was Trump’s idea of ​​how to get started quickly in a nuclear weapons control agreement.

Well, Burt ignored his advice, but nevertheless signed a pretty substantial arms reduction treaty. And between the time he met Burt and this treaty happened, another Trump company went bankrupt.

DAVIES: So all those years later, he wins the 2016 elections, comes to the White House, and there is a now famous briefing in the Pentagon – was written by Bob Woodward and more recently by two Washington Post reporters – where some officials the administration set up a kind of tutorial for President Trump on, you know, military commitment and strategic alliances, and it didn’t go particularly well. Trump pushed back a bit and said some hard things to his military leaders. But you write that a card was presented to the president about the number of nuclear weapons over time, which aroused his interest. What did he say?

KAPLAN: Yes. There was a graph that showed, you know, the peak – at its peak, the United States had about 30,000 nuclear weapons and Russia had about the same. And we have fallen quite a lot. You know, we’re about 3000 each now. And this card was meant to show the importance of arms control and things like that. But Trump reacted differently. He looked at the map and said: why don’t we have as many nuclear weapons as we did then? And it was explained to you that, you know, you don’t really need them anymore and that the weapons that we have now are much more effective in achieving our goals than those of back then. And he calmed down a bit.

But then I was told that about two weeks later, in a meeting at the White House with his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster and a few other people, he brought up this chart again. He goes, how come I can’t have as many nuclear weapons as other presidents had? And again, it was explained to him, you know, we had much more than we need; the Russians would think that we are about to launch a first strike, and they would overtake us. Anyway, he kept bringing this up two or three extra times, which we have heard in many stories about Trump. He can be talked out of something, but then he forgets why he was talked out of it, and he keeps bringing it up again.

DAVIES: Did he want and did he get more nuclear weapons?

KAPLAN: No, he didn’t. And in fact there was another meeting in the Pentagon after this was revealed, where Jim Mattis, who was then defense secretary, told his assistant – he goes, I assure you there won’t be a nuclear arms race while I’m here. And although there is now – cases are being made for new types of nuclear weapons, nobody claims that we need more.

DAVIES: Fred Kaplan’s book is “The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and The Secret History Of Nuclear War.” We will continue our conversation after a short break. This is FRESH AIR.

DAVIES: This is FRESH AIR and we speak with veteran journalist Fred Kaplan. He has a new book about nuclear war planning. It is called “The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, and The Secret History Of Nuclear War.”

So in 2017, North Korea caught President Trump’s attention with missile testing and the explosion of some nuclear devices. How did Trump react?

KAPLAN: Well, I mean, this is where many people got scared of Donald Trump and of North Korea. He came out of his golf club in New Jersey six months after his term and said he would control fire and anger like the earth has never seen in North Korea, not if the North Koreans attacked us – what, you know, would be standard his policy – but if they continued to make threatening comments about us and continue to launch rocket tests and test nuclear weapons.

The interesting thing about this, as I discovered during various interviews, is that he was not talking about this alone. Very serious war plans were in preparation, war plans whereby we would attack North Korea again, not as a retribution for an invasion of South Korea or an attack from the United States, but for a missile test that looked more provocative than it should to be.

In that year, there were 15 rocket tests that North Korea launched, and in each of them there was a conference call between all true four-star generals and commanders – the same kind of conference call that would take place if there was an alert for an impending Russian or Chinese rocket attack – and on two of those occasions General Mattis, defense minister, is launching two conventionally armed short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan to follow the North Korean missiles as a sort of signal. Maar hij had de autoriteit gekregen – als hij dacht dat de te lanceren raket op een andere manier bewapend of provocerend was, had hij de voorbode om deze raketten van ons, die in Zuid-Korea waren gebaseerd, op de testlocatie te lanceren , wetende dat het de testsite zou vernietigen en misschien enkele van de Noord-Koreaanse leiders zou doden. Weet je, Kim Jong Un was vaak aanwezig bij deze lanceringen.

Dus dit was echt. En deze tests en deze raketlanceringen vonden plaats voordat Trump zijn toespraak over vuur en woede hield. Dus hij praatte niet alleen uit zijn hoed. Er waren – er was een serieuze planning om een ​​conflict te escaleren, zelfs wetende dat het uiteindelijk tot een nucleaire oorlog zou kunnen leiden.

DAVIES: Toen hij vuur en woede zei, wist hij dat er actieve planning en operationele details werden ontwikkeld voor een aanval op Noord-Korea.

KAPLAN: Ja. Absoluut.

DAVIES: Wat? Weet je, wanneer je zo’n oorlogsplan maakt, is het heel specifiek, en een van de dingen die je doet is anticiperen op de reactie van de tegenstander. Wat was het plan om Noord-Korea aan te vallen?

KAPLAN: Nou, het was – weet je, het was een geëscaleerd plan. Eerst zou je een klein beetje hiervan doen, en dan zou je het escaleren en zou je het escaleren. Er waren enkele mensen in het Witte Huis die dat geloofden of hoopten – ze noemden het de bloedneus-theorie; met andere woorden, slechts één solide stoot en Kim Jong Un zou zo geschokt zijn dat de Verenigde Staten deze stap daadwerkelijk hadden gezet dat hij zich zou terugtrekken.

But people in the military – and, you know, it’s interesting. In the modern military, most generals really don’t want to get involved in wars because they know where it leads. Most military people and people who knew about Korea were very leery of this. They thought that if we started something, it would escalate, and then the distance between keeping it conventional and going into nuclear would be very hard to resist. And all this was spelled out in the plan. And in fact, one of the people briefing Trump on this said, you know, Mr. President, do not take the first step unless you are prepared to go all the way.

DAVIES: And how would the plan take into account the likelihood that North Korea would respond to an attack by attacking South Korea, particularly Seoul, which is this area of I don’t know how many million people, relatively close to the North Korean…

KAPLAN: Ten million.

DAVIES: Ten million people.

KAPLAN: Ten million within 30 miles – so within the range of their artillery rockets, some of which were armed with chemical weapons. Also, American military personnel, also American civilians and, of course, Japan. And, you know, at one point, Trump talked about evacuating Americans, but he was told, look – you – if you do that, that’s going to be a clear sign to North Korea that we’re preparing to attack, and you’ll – you might launch a preemptive attack. So it was very well-understood, it was implied within the plan that if we do this, things could get out of control.

DAVIES: You know, we have lived with these horrible weapons for 75 years. You, more than most people, have looked at the crises that brought us to the brink of war and also how little comfort we can take in the operational plans and controls on these things. And somehow we’ve muddle through, right? I mean, we’ve…

KAPLAN: Yeah.

DAVIES: …Managed not to trigger a nuclear holocaust. And I wonder – I mean, when you think about this at a quiet moment, sitting on the beach or drifting off to sleep, can humanity manage this? Are we going to be OK?

KAPLAN: Well, you know, like a lot of extremely low-probability events, it only takes one to plunge us into catastrophe. I think there are a few reasons why it hasn’t happened so far. Part of it is, hey; deterrence works. You know, we go into these baroque arguments about how many weapons of what types we need. You know, North Korea has 12 nuclear weapons, maybe 20. That seems to be enough to deter us from invading them. It doesn’t take much, so deterrence works in a way.

But, No. 2, we’ve had the fortune of having presidents who, when they do get involved in a crisis that involves contemplation of their use, get very serious and immerses themselves in the issues and the dilemmas and the scenarios and decides, no. This really isn’t worth it. We have to pull this thing to a stop before it gets out of control. That’s so far, anyway. The fact – you know, for many years, we tried to forget that these things existed. One thing that Donald Trump did do was to rouse us from this sleep, to make us aware that they do exist. They’ve been here all along. And the way to avoid war is not to remain innocent and just to forget about them but to scope out the full depths of the logic that governs them and to figure out some way to scramble out of the rabbit hole.

DAVIES: Well, Fred Kaplan, thanks so much for your research and for spending some time with us.

KAPLAN: Oh, thank you.

DAVIES: Fred Kaplan is a national security columnist for Slate. His new book is “The Bomb: Presidents, Generals, And The Secret History Of Nuclear War.” Coming up, we remember PBS news anchor Jim Lehrer, who died last week. This is FRESH AIR.

