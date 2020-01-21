New beef alert; Fantana threatens to slap Wendy Shay

It seems that the fight between the two signatories of the RuffTown records, Wendy Shay and Fantana, does not end sooner when a new argument is raised again between them.

RuffTown records the signatory Francine Nyanko Koffi also known under the name of Fantana threatened to slap the hell of her colleague Wendy Shay.

Wendy Shay who posted on her social networks indirectly manages Fantana for having wasted her mother’s wealth in the name of music when she knows perfectly well that it is not made for music.

In the post, Wendy wrote… ..

“Dabiaa Money Money but you don’t get a penny.” Abi became a millionaire, not a mother. (Who is going to show me how to twerk?) “

However, Fantana did not take Wendy Shay’s job lightly. She also took advantage of her Snap story to threaten Wendy Shay or receive a graceful slap from her.

She also wrote… ..

“I’m going to slap this girl someday ooo keep playing with me.”

This is not the first time that these two women from the RuffTown records have been on their feet. But Ricky Nana Agymang, popularly known in the industry as Bullet, has denied rumors that his two artists are at loggerheads.