Reliable news about the upcoming Batman Arkham game from Warner Bros. Montreal is hard to find, but new information has suggested that the game could be a generation-wide release.

2020 is already big for video games. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its new Xbox, the Xbox series X with Sony, which soon afterwards unveiled the logo for the Playstation 5. Both systems are expected to be released in this year’s Holliday season. Unfortunately, such reliable information is not immediately available for the upcoming Batman Arkham game from Warner Bros. Montreal. However, a journalist suggests that the upcoming Batman Arkham game from Montreal will be a cross-generation release.

During the conversation with followers on Twitter, KC Walsh, editor-in-chief of Geeks, made a few suggestions regarding the upcoming Batman Arkham game from Warner Bros. Montreal. Based on what he had heard, you can play as other members of the Batman family, that it was primarily made for consoles of the next generation, but that it could also end very well with consoles of previous generations:

I’ve heard rumbling, but I’m done speculating when they’ll reveal that thing, but I’ve also heard it’s no longer called Legacy (you’ll know why when it’s revealed), but you can still play as the bat fam

It would be hard for them to find no way to run it on PS4 / Xbox One with the huge installation base, but I am not sure if it is possible that they can handle the processing elsewhere? If this new info is even true

As much as I want to talk about it, I cannot, the only thing I will say is, it must be a game of

Such a thing would not be unusual in the video game industry. Although Batman: Arkham Knight was mainly only available for the PS4 and Xbox One, many other games in the early period of that console generation were also cross-generation. The upcoming Xbox X series will also be backwards compatible with the Xbox One game and rumors have indicated that the PS5 will also be backwards compatible with other Playstation consoles. The idea that the upcoming Montreal Batman Arkham game will be from generation to generation is not far-fetched.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe