New avalanches in Nepal interrupt the search for 7 trekkers

KATHMANDU – New avalanches on a popular trekking route in Nepal forced rescuers to stop looking for four South Korean trekkers and three Nepalese guides who were thought to have been overrun by a snow slide, an official said on Sunday.

Around 200 climbers were rescued from other parts of the trek and taken to helicopters over the weekend, said Ministry of Tourism official Meera Acharya.

Acharya said that new, smaller avalanches made it dangerous for rescuers to approach the area where the missing hikers were last seen.

A second search mission for the missing South Koreans and local guides is planned, but it would have to wait for snow and ice to stop falling before the operation is resumed.

The Friday avalanche hit the popular hiking route of Mount Annapurna after rain and snow earlier in the week.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the avalanche was hit at 3,230 meters on Friday before noon. Five other South Korean members of the same team were said to be safe and seeking protection in a lodge.

The missing hikers – two women in their thirties and fifties and two men in their fifties – were teachers who volunteered to be in Nepal, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The agency said South Korea had dispatched an emergency team of two government employees to Kathmandu, along with officials from an educational institution and a tourism agency, to help with the search. The South Korean consul, based in the Nepalese capital, traveled to the scene of the accident to request the rescue operation to continue, Yonhap reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed the greatest effort to find the missing hikers in a Facebook message released on Sunday.

