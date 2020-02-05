New artist profile: Cassy Ray’s “Emo Hip Hop” with new single “Acting Up”

You don’t have to call Cassie Ray’s unique Chicago trap-hop brand “emo” the first time you listen. The melodies in the strong tracks he released last year are just as reserved as the snare-heavy beats, and his lyrical flow is equally chilled, albeit quick and articulate. However, he mentioned emo music as one of his main influences, so it makes sense with titles like “Stay” and “Love Me Now”.

Ray’s new track “Acting Up”, released in late January, has a similar relaxed atmosphere, but with an emotional background tune. Lyrically, this track is perhaps the fastest of Ray, especially once it deals with the meat of the track. While catchy, it’s clear that the rapper is talking about a fairly complex concept: the false sense of pride and aspiration that arises when someone gets a little taste of fame or money. It’s an interesting topic that can be interpreted in many ways, but at its core it’s a cultural comment. This may have more influence from emo music (read: Panic! At the Disco “I don’t write sins Trgedies”), but it’s really Hay’s own style.

Cassie Hay will probably be fine with tracks that are emotional in their own way and allude to the actual emo as well as R&B, trap and old-school hip-hop. He has a different point of view that is refreshing even when marble rap (finally) reaches its resolution. Hay’s “Emo Rap” can be assigned on many levels and is memorable in the pop area. At the same time, it delivers a complex, authentic message.

Check out all of Cassie Hay’s tracks on Spotify and see more soon.