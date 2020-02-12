New air pressure sensor could improve everyday devices

Shahrzad “Sherry” Towfighian is Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Binghamton University State University of New York. Photo credit: Binghamton University, New York State University

A team of mechanical engineers at Binghamton University State University of New York, which examine a revolutionary type of micro switch, has found another use for the current research.

After the researchers had found a new type of MEMS (microelectromechanical system), which allows for better control, they have used this knowledge to build an air pressure sensor that many everyday appliances could improve.

“This is the same mechanism as for equipment we have developed in the past, but it is a different application,” said senior investigator Shahrzad “Sherry” Towfighian, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Science in Binghamton.

“The heart of the sensor is still made up of four electrodes, and conventional sensors have two electrodes,” Towfighian said. “This allows us to set the properties of the system better.”

The study was funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation in the amount of 480,958 USD. Binghamton University Ph.D. Student Mark Pallay conducted much of the research under the supervision of Towfighian and her co-principal investigator, respected Professor Ronald N. Miles of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Pallay has since graduated and works as a research and development engineer at Seagate Technology.

An advantage of this MEMS – a microscopic device with moving parts that is manufactured in the same way as electronics – is its self-contained design. No computer is required to analyze the readings, making the response time faster and more reliable.

“It not only senses the pressure, but also triggers a switch,” said Towfighian. “Typically, a sensor needs to sense the pressure, process it through software to decide if the right conditions are met, and then trigger the switch. This is a compact pressure sensor and switch, so by sending the voltage to one of the electrodes. You can let it work at different pressures. “

As with all MEMS switches that the Binghamton University team has developed to date, this new offering can have a variety of uses, including: For example, measuring air pressure, monitoring oxygen for premature babies in hospitals, or recording tire pressure in vehicles.

“Sometimes it is important to determine the pressure threshold,” said Towfighian. “For example, you are on an airplane and want the air masks to drop when the air pressure drops below a certain level. It is very easy to set the preload so that it is triggered automatically.”

She added that the way how the switch with four electrodes is established, also means a longer life: “There is often a problem with the current devices that they have a limited life because they have two electrodes, but two other electrodes allow us to make them more durable and extend the life of the device. “

The paper “A Tunable Electrostatic MEMS Pressure Switch” was published in IEEE transactions in industrial electronics,

Researchers are developing a more durable MEMS switch

More information:

Mark Pallay et al., A tunable electrostatic MEMS pressure switch, IEEE transactions in industrial electronics (2019). DOI: 10.1109 / TIE.2019.2956377

Provided by

Binghamton University

