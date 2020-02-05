New AI called “Dark Emulator” can tell us the structure of the universe, scientists claim

A new AI tool can help reveal the structure of the universe, the scientists who created it have said.

Technology could help us “find our way to discovering the greatest mystery of modern physics, namely uncovering what dark energy is,” said the lead author of a study describing the breakthrough.

Astronomers have long been looking for a complete picture of the universe. This has led to major breakthroughs because researchers have looked deeper and in more detail at the universe than ever before.

But researchers continue to encounter the problem of dark matter and dark energy, which is the major part of the universe, but can only be perceived indirectly. No one has been able to understand its nature or how it fits into every possible model of the cosmos.

Some scientists have hoped to solve this problem with a better understanding of the structure of the universe. If astronomers are able to understand how our cosmos is built – generating a full picture of the filaments where galaxies come together and the empty spaces that appear to be empty – then they might be able to give a better picture of what it is made of and how it is made. works.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust three light years in length, bursting with rays of gas flom young stars buried inside, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telelscope in February 2010

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever made on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of his mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image of Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way

nasa

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever examined, pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. In such space regions, new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

nasa

6/10

The very first image of a black hole, made by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with NASA, and released on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the middle of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole is located around 54 million light-years from the earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as depicted by Nasa’s New Horizons spaceship when it first flew over the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass emission as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has discovered this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun

nasa

9/10

Dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes running downhill on the surface of Mars were supposed to be evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that they can be formed by running sand instead

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

Astronomers have been able to make some progress towards a more complete picture of it with the discovery of the cosmic microwave background, allowing them to build an image of the universe as it looked very soon after it began.

But they hope to build a deeper understanding of the universe, from that very early image to the image that surrounds us today. If they could make a picture of that journey, it could help illuminate the mystery of dark matter and dark energy.

Now a team of scientists has built a new tool called the “Dark Emulator”, described in a recently published article in the Astrophysical Journal. They hope it can use artificial intelligence to shed more light on how that structure came about.

The technology was built by scientists who used supercomputers that belong to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. They were able to use that emulator for data from many of the world’s largest sky surveys, allowing them to explore how the cosmic structures of our universe could have been formed.

“We built an extraordinarily large database using a supercomputer, which took us three years to complete, but now we can recreate it on a laptop in a matter of seconds. I feel there is great potential in data science, “said lead author Takahiro Nishimichi in a statement.

“I hope we can use this result to discover the greatest mystery of modern physics, namely to discover what dark energy is. I also think that this method that we have developed can be useful in other areas, such as natural sciences or social Sciences.”

The tool works by relying on machine learning to create hundreds of virtual universes. They were able to change important parts of the universe and generate an image of how they might have changed the cosmos.

The “Dark Emulator” can learn from each of those simulations, so it can guess how changes in those characteristics would affect the results. This means that it does not have to make completely new simulations, so that it can generate another virtual universe much faster than ever.

In the paper describing the findings, the researchers describe how it was able to accurately predict specific effects in their virtual universes in just a few seconds. Similar simulations would take days without using the Dark Emulator, they say.

