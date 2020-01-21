Photo: Bleacher Report

Brooklyn Net’s Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has had a career year, but there are several teams in the league that have expressed interest in the breakout player.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, Dinwiddie’s name has fascinated scouts and executives from across the league as the February 6 trading deadline approaches.

The 26-year-old was the top scorer in the absence of Kyrie Irving, as Dinwiddie scored an average of 24.8 points per game in 26 games without Irving.

With a healthy Irving and Kevin Durant, however, Dinwiddie’s chances would decrease significantly.

In the four games since Irving’s return from injury, Dinwiddie scored an average of 15.3 points per game.

Dinwiddie’s field goal attempts were also unsuccessful in these four games, as he averaged 13 shots per game, compared to 19.5 when Irving failed.

A trade for Dinwiddie would have a fairly high price, but competing executives appear to be doing their due care at least.