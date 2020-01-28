Photo: Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images

Several NBA players have started to casually withdraw Kobe Bryant’s shirt number as a tribute, and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has moved from 8th to 26th place.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Dinwiddie, born in Los Angeles, announces its tribute:

Everything in life develops. # 26 🙏🏾

– Spencer Dinwiddie (@ SDinwiddie_25) January 28, 2020

Dinwiddie could have chosen No. 26 as a tribute to Kobes No. 24 and to No. 2 of his daughter Gigi (24 + 2 = 26).

The NBA typically makes players wait for a new season to change shirt numbers, but Dinwiddie has been given permission to make the change, according to New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Dinwiddie recently recalled his interaction with Bryant after a game in December when Bryant said, “You are an all-star in my book.”

Spencer Dinwiddie tearfully shared his interaction with Bryant last month. Said Kobe told him he was an all-star in his book, so he didn’t care if he was selected. He will always have that. pic.twitter.com/FYmCpzPsWw

– Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 27, 2020

Dinwiddie is reported to wear his new number in the team’s next game on January 29 against the Detroit Pistons.