In a movie theater in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, I find Temple on a cold Friday afternoon (January 17th). He had seen the film three weeks earlier, but it was very well received. So much so that he contacted Bryan Stevenson to hear more of his story.

If you know something about Temple, a story like Stevenson and McMillan is different.

Temple is the son of Collis Temple Jr., the first black player to integrate the Louisiana State University basketball team in 1971.

He is the grandson of Collis Temple Sr., who was rejected by the LSU master’s program in 1955 because of his race. The older temple was only able to achieve an advanced degree on the basis of a class action brought by the then executive director of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Thurgood Marshall.

When you grow up with stories like this, there can be no way that judicial errors can make you feel in any way.

After a special screening of the film and a conversation with local high school students who work with My Brother’s Keeper, the Boys and Girls Club, and the NYPD Foundation, Temple spoke about the importance of solving problems that have plagued the black community for centuries ,

“I saw the film three weeks ago,” Temple BET said. “The situation happened in the early 90s, and that was 20 to 30 years ago. It is important that the children know what has happened in the past. But at the same time, when you hear them talking, you know and they know that a lot of the same things are happening today. Whether it’s a Black History month or not. It is a film that the younger generation needs to watch so that we can remember and honestly understand. Familiarize yourself with the judicial system and the shortcomings there. ”

This is not Temple’s first foray into the church that addresses systemic issues that negatively affect blacks.

When he was a member of the Sacramento Kings (2016-2018), the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Black Stephon Clark by two police officers from the Sacramento Police Department on March 18, 2018 rocked the local community

Temple, who was already active at the local high school, was instrumental in helping the Kings work with Black Lives Matter Sacramento. He also facilitated formal city halls with law enforcement officers and the black community.

Temple is more of a consensus-maker than a radical, and tends to investigate the causes of complex problems.

“You have to have laws. I am not an anarchist. But I think back to the founding of our country and the things that have happened, ”he continued. “If you think back where the police are from, they were slave catchers. You were there to protect your property. Who and what was property at the time? It is difficult to break away from founding a country unless you make big, radical changes. Some changes have been made. But much more needs to be done. When I’m done playing, I may be able to help make this change. “

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, more than 165 people who have been wrongfully sentenced and sentenced to death in the United States have been acquitted since 1973. The error rate in death sentences is alarming, if not surprisingly high. An innocent person was acquitted for every nine people executed in that country.

Changing a monolith like the criminal justice system and its roots in racism is daunting to say the least. But it is not trial and hopelessness that the enemy is. It’s a cliché, but if everyone does their part, things can and will change a lot.

For his part, Garrett Temple knows that he can and wants to do more with the platform made available to him. The LSU graduate is in his 10th NBA season and has earned around $ 30 million in career earnings. This type of financial security, “God willing”, could enable him to work on changes from within. He is seriously thinking about studying law when his career as a player is over.

“I don’t know what kind of law I would practice if I practiced law,” he said. “Sometimes I think maybe I can just get the degree to acquire the knowledge. Maybe become a prosecutor because they can influence and shape life. Or become a defender for the same reason. If I took care of the money I made playing, I wouldn’t have the same restrictions as other lawyers. That would allow me to do it for the right reasons. ”

Like the movie Mercy onlyGarrett Temple’s efforts are a reminder of a time when hopelessness is derailing human existence that work can and must continue for all of us.

Jarod Hector is a New York-born sports and pop culture enthusiast. Creator and moderator of multimedia content who leads differentiated discussions about the interface between sport, culture and society. He believes My beautiful dark twisted imagination is the biggest album of the past 20 years and says if you have billionaire owners over millionaire athletes you are part of the problem. You can find him on Twitter and Instagram @jshector.