Not that again. General Manager LeBron James put his players on the trading block before the end of February.

It was a topic last year that was close to the annual close of trading. Los Angeles Lakers players who face hectic fans on the street and point out that King James would trade with them.

In a hilarious way, it actually happened months later when Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Lonzo Ball were sold to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

There have been rumors in the market for potential roster upgrades that the Lakers may move away from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as part of a larger deal, which includes Kyle Kuzma.

Brooklyn Nets fans told KCP about it at Thursday’s home game against the Lakers. Check out the said fans trolling the veteran with “LeBron will trade with you” chants.

It’s about as original as it gets.

It remains to be seen whether Caldwell Pope will be traded. He has a two-year contract for $ 16.6 million. This makes the veteran wing unnecessary when it comes to reconciling salaries before the February 6 trading date.

Since the nets were in a trolling mood on Thursday evening, these songs didn’t stop. Just ask LeBron James yourself.