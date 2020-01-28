Netflix's `` Messiah '' TV Review: Religious Hysteria in the Age of False News

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjLWuzGVyew (/ integrated)

Nowadays, it seems that our world is looking for a savior. Anything Greta Thunberg. who inspired millions with his advocacy for environmental justice or the growing popularity of Bernie Sanders in the democratic primary, people seem to cling to models. Directed by Survivor’s Mark burnett and touched by an angel star Roma Downey (who also produced The Netflix Bible), Netflix’s Messiah attempts to take the public envy of a messiah to its dramatic and eclectic edge.

The journey begins in Damascus, with the appearance of the eclectic figure similar to Christ known as Al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi), which promises desperate Syrian refugees that ISIS will be defeated. While quoting the Koran, ISIS indeed perishes and the enchanted crowd follows the intriguing character in the unknown.

Al-Masih then captures the attention of CIA agent Eva (Michelle Monaghan), who notices that Al-Masih is driving the Syrian refugees to the Israeli-Syrian border.

Monaghan’s role in Messiah relates directly to his previous role in Hulu’s The Path, which portrays an cult beyond control. In both shows, the character of Monaghan is haunted by an obsessive ambition, and in Messiah, she is determined to reveal the corrupt background of Al Masih.

Without revealing big spoilers, it is safe to say that from this moment, Al-Masih becomes a world figure. His well-publicized miracles, such as walking on water in the national shopping center and forcing the Israeli army to accept asylum for Palestinian refugees, arouse the admiration of evangelical activists such as Pastor Felix Iguero and suspicion in Israel, mainly with the agent of Shin Bet Aviram (Tomer sisley). The latter joins his American counterpart, Agent Eva, who wishes to reveal the true identity and purpose of Al Masih.

The path of Al-Masih passes from the torn arena of Syria to Jerusalem where it causes riots, and ends in the rural areas of Texas, a state which gives him amnesty and allows him to unleash his gospel among the faithful Christians.

Netflix should be praised for its ability to bring three cultural perspectives to the screen. The delicate nuances of Hebrew, English and Arabic all receive their dignified position, building a complex web of human narratives. Israeli cynicism is apparently in a collision course with American religious enthusiasm. In addition, Monaghan’s cast contrasts well with the role of cult leader she plays in The Path, and the role of Iguero as a devout pastor alludes to the small role he played in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Yet, beyond all Easter eggs, the most fascinating aspect of the Messiah is to examine an individual’s ability to move the masses by means of psychological control. Like Thunberg, Al Masih ignites the imagination of the masses and even takes a spiritual influence on the president of the Latter Day Saint of the United States. While mainstream media treats him like the new John Lennon, YouTube conspiracy theorists rush to demystify his works and suggest he is committing a hoax.

This blunt side of the plot raises a major problem: what is the border between the news and is in the post-truth era? As the stories are tested in various areas of life, the Messiah deliberately questions the faith of viewers not only on the basis of religious devotion, but also on the basis of institutionalized stories.

Good stories often label the parties involved, and Al Masih playfully moves from being a beloved saint to a demonic villain. On the one hand, Al Masih saves a Palestinian child from a violent spell and transforms him into a defender of peace with Israel, but on the other hand, he kills a wounded dog violently instead of resuscitating him, as one could s ‘expect from a Figure of Christ. This central tension in the plot aligns with the lingual double meaning of its name: in Hebrew, Mashaich represents a savior, in the Muslim tradition, Al-Masih is the name of the false Messiah, who will come to power before arrival real messiah, the Mehedi.

Netflix Messiah is a modern fable about religious hysteria and fake news, which will undermine your faith in the truths we might take for granted and blur the line between madness and ingenuity.