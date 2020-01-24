Netflix's Kipo and the Age of Wonder Animals would be an incredible game

Kipo and the Age of Wonder Animals, the latest animated series from Netflix, is an incredible show that would make for a fantastic video game.

My family and I worked through the original Netflix series Kipo and Age of Wonderbeasts. In my eyes it’s a perfect show. The soundtrack is incredible, the art is stunning, and every episode introduces concepts like I’ve never seen before.

All of this in an incredibly well-written show that explores concepts like loss, racism, and LGBT without pretty much any violence. My children are four and six years old; it’s kind of a deal breaker when things get too “combative”.

Every new episode of the show is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get involved. However, it makes me sad because I recently realized that Kipo and the Age of Wonder Animals could be the best video game.

I’m not going to spoil anything, but the show revolves around Kipo’s journey to find her father – similar to Fallout 3. And similar to the Bethesda game, she leaves her underground shelter for the first time and enters a wasteland. The main difference is that she loves it. Seeing stars for the first time, feeling the breeze, discovering, everything is an experience for them.

I would love to see an open world apocalyptic game that captures their ability to find beauty in anything. Saving points could even be like Final Fantasy XV, where you set up camp somewhere and make a short scene of her enjoying the stars.

As the show progresses, Kipo meets other characters who join her; Party members, if you will. Each party member has their own skills. No matter if it is a tiny warrior with hunting skills, a street smart idea giver with an excellent taste in music or an insect whose shape can be transformed into different sizes and strengths through the life cycle, each of these party members would be perfect in the scene work game. Kipo also learns skills and abilities that fundamentally change the way she navigates her world as the show progresses.

So we already have perfect characters that can be wonderfully translated into a video game. As for the story? During the game, Kipo manages to speak through most situations and explain what usually leads to her safe escape. Occasionally, they are forced to run or make their way, but in the context of a video game, it could all work very well.

Solve puzzles, explore the country, and talk yourself out of problems, possibly in some form of mass effect. You could have clans and groups by your side to increase the strength your character can aim for as the game progresses.

It even has collectibles. Kipo is literally looking for things like shamrock picks and lunch boxes. It would be perfect. Oh, and they can let you find collector tapes that actually complement the soundtrack.

Unfortunately, Kipo has so far had no signs of being turned into a game. But please, if there is someone who reads this who makes it possible, then you have something wonderful here. There is incredible potential to turn Kipo and the age of wonder animals into a video game.