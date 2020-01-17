Netflix will invest more billions in 2020

Netflix remains in the road race in video streaming. The company plans to invest about $ 17.3 billion this year in content, according to a new forecast from Wall Street company BMO Capital Markets. This represents more than $ 15.3 billion compared to last year. In addition, Netflix is ​​not expected to slow anytime soon: its content spending will exceed $ 26 billion by 2028. Forecasts are ahead of Netflix forecasted revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, Variety reported.

Investors will read how Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus affected the growth of Netflix subscribers during the year-end period. BMO’s Dan Salmon said, “We continue to believe that the story of ‘streaming wars’ is false and there will be several winners in global streaming.” In 2019, Netflix started 802 hours of original programming, including Oscar contenders, The Irishman and Marriage Story. However, for 2020, the content budget will exceed the originals. Recently announced projects include Netflix’s multi-year pact with Nickelodeon for animated originals; a multi-year film and television contract with the duo of Game of Thrones David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

Netflix’s overall content spending is significantly higher than what major media conglomerates have reported on Wall Street. In fiscal year 2020, Disney said it would spend about $ 1 billion on original Disney Plus programming and that it would have nearly $ 1 billion in operating expenses. In addition, WarnerMedia will invest up to $ 2 billion in HBO Max in 2020, while Comcast and NBCUniversal have set aside approximately $ 2 billion for Peacock in the first two years of service. To help finance this content budget, Netflix has about $ 14.6 billion in long-term debt on the books, after it issued about $ 2.2 billion in unwanted bonds last fall. The company also had content spending obligations of $ 19.1 billion. So what does this mean for viewers? More content of course! We just hope it gets better with every production that goes by.

