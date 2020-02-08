Netflix publishes and then pulls out the description of the plot of the Resident Evil show

Established 26 years after the discovery of T-Virus.

Netflix published a description of the plot of its unannounced Resident Evil program, before quickly obtaining the information.

The Resident Evil Wiki Twitter account revealed the description of the Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil, which was published in the Netflix Media Center. It’s gone now, but with the power of Wayback Machine, we can travel to the past to reveal what we still shouldn’t know.

It has finally been confirmed that a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil is in process. A description taken from the Netflix Media Center is attached. See also a WaybackMachine file of the search result we took a few minutes ago: https: //t.co/sAtmqupwuV pic.twitter.com/wmPgoLtafI

Here is the description:

“The city of Clearfield, MD, has been in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated giants: the Umbrella Corporation, the Greenwood Asylum dismantled and Washington, DC Today, 26 years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets kept by the three will begin to reveal itself to the first signs of an outbreak. “

So what does this tell us? Not much! Clearfield, MD does not appear in the Resident Evil universe, as far as I can tell, and I am not familiar with Greenwood Asylum in the context of the horror franchise. Of course, the evil Umbrella Corporation will be familiar to Resident Evil fans, but I think we’ll see unknown locations from this Netflix program.

In January 2019, Deadline reported that “the plan is for the series to expand the universe of Resident Evil and deepen the existing mythology.” Apparently, the program will maintain the basic premise of Resident Evil, and “explore the dark operation of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T virus.”

Things are certainly getting hot in the world of Resident Evil. The Resident Evil 3 remake will be out soon, and it looks like Capcom is keeping a first-person view for Resident Evil 8, after the successful Resident Evil 7.